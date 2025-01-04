Postgres Extension Wizard and pg_chameleon 2.0.20

Ever wished installing or upgrading PostgreSQL extensions didn’t feel like digging through outdated readmes, cryptic configure scripts, or random Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub forks & patches? The painful truth is that Postgres’s richness of extension often comes at the cost of complicated setups—especially if you’re juggling multiple distros or CPU architectures.

Enter Pig, a Go-based package manager built to tame Postgres and its ecosystem of 340+ extensions in one fell swoop. TimescaleDB, Citus, PGVector, 20+ Rust extensions, plus every must-have piece to self-host Supabase — Pig’s unified CLI makes them all effortlessly accessible. It cuts out messy source builds and half-baked repos, offering version-aligned RPM/DEB packages that work seamlessly across Debian, Ubuntu, and RedHat flavors, as well as x86 & ARM arch. No guesswork, no drama.

Instead of reinventing the wheel, Pig piggyback your system’s native package manager (APT, YUM, DNF) and follow official PGDG packaging conventions to ensure a glitch-free fit. That means you don’t have to choose between “the right way” and “the quick way”; Pig respects your existing repos, aligns with standard OS best practices, and fits neatly alongside other packages you already use.