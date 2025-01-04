Postgres Extension Wizard and pg_chameleon 2.0.20
ANNOUNCE pig: The Postgres Extension Wizard
Ever wished installing or upgrading PostgreSQL extensions didn’t feel like digging through outdated readmes, cryptic configure scripts, or random Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub forks & patches? The painful truth is that Postgres’s richness of extension often comes at the cost of complicated setups—especially if you’re juggling multiple distros or CPU architectures.
Enter Pig, a Go-based package manager built to tame Postgres and its ecosystem of 340+ extensions in one fell swoop. TimescaleDB, Citus, PGVector, 20+ Rust extensions, plus every must-have piece to self-host Supabase — Pig’s unified CLI makes them all effortlessly accessible. It cuts out messy source builds and half-baked repos, offering version-aligned RPM/DEB packages that work seamlessly across Debian, Ubuntu, and RedHat flavors, as well as x86 & ARM arch. No guesswork, no drama.
Instead of reinventing the wheel, Pig piggyback your system’s native package manager (APT, YUM, DNF) and follow official PGDG packaging conventions to ensure a glitch-free fit. That means you don’t have to choose between “the right way” and “the quick way”; Pig respects your existing repos, aligns with standard OS best practices, and fits neatly alongside other packages you already use.
pg_chameleon 2.0.20
This long past due maintenance release adds the following bugfix and improvements.
Merge the new SQL library built by Kaustubh Maske Patil for the Google Summer of Code 2023