ExTiX 24.12 - based on Ubuntu 24.10 - with LXQt 2.0, Calamares Installer, Refracta Snapshot and kernel 6.12.6-amd64-exton :: Build 241223

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 04, 2025



I have made a new version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System. I call it ExTiX 24.12 LXQt Live System. (The previous LXQt version was 23.9 from 231123). ExTiX 24.12 is based on Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole). Ubuntu 24.10 will only be supported until July 2025. I really wanted ExTiX 24.12 to be based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, which is supported until June 2029, but to be able to upgrade LXQt from version 1.4 to 2.0 I had to upgrade the whole system!

REFRACTA SNAPSHOT

The best thing with ExTiX 24.12 is that while running the system live (from DVD/USB) or from hard drive you can use Refracta Snapshot (pre-installed) to create your own live installable Ubuntu system. So easy that a ten year child can do it! One other very good thing with this version of ExTiX is that it is quite light. The ISO file is of only 2500 MB, which means that you can run the system super fast from RAM. When the boot process is ready you can eject the DVD or USB stick. Use Boot alternative 3 or Advanced options… >> load to RAM. Another big new thing in this version of ExTiX is that I have installed Calamares Installer. Calamares is an installer framework. By design it is very customizable, in order to satisfy a wide variety of needs and use cases. Calamares aims to be easy, usable & beautiful while remaining independent of any particular Linux distribution. Nevertheless I’ve kept Refracta Installer. Use the installer you prefer.

