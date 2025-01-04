Today in Techrights
[Memes] Two Dictators. Donald Trump Loves TikTok.
This is a problem
Jeff Bezos (Washington Post) Spreads Political Propaganda Against the Internet (and the Web)
Then people wonder why trust in the media has gotten so low
In Hong Kong and Taiwan People Flock to GNU/Linux (Unlike Windows, GNU/Linux Doesn't Capture Screenshots of Everything You Do and Add Back Doors to Encryption)
Hong Kong and Taiwan have bright engineers. They know Windows is a joke.
Slow News, But Not Slow for Us
So far this year (maybe premature to say so because many journalists are still on holiday) the news is very, very slow
A Golden Opportunity that Canonical and IBM Intentionally Ignore (in Order to Appease Microsoft)
They're too dependent on Microsoft "sweeteners"
Canada: Windows at All-Time Lows, ChromeOS and GNU/Linux Rise to Almost 8%
It is widely known that many schools in Canada adopted ChromeOS
In Mexico, Windows Down to All-Time Low, GNU/Linux Up to All-Time High
Yesterday we showed that in North America adoption of GNU/Linux is growing fast
New
Apple 'Articles' That Aren't... Just SPAM From Beta'News', Generated by LLMs
A 'news' sites reduced to garbage crafted by bots
A Salad of Microsoft FUD Against Linux, Published by LinuxSecurity.com Using LLM Slop/Copypasta
LinuxSecurity.com is an anti-Linux FUD site, powered by Microsoft chatbots on the face of it
Gemini Links 03/01/2025: GNU Emacs Key Bindings in GNU Midnight Commander's Mcedit and Gemini Editing Setup with Vim
Links for the day
Links 03/01/2025: Neil Young Drops Out of Glastonbury and MElon Attacking the Free Press
Links for the day
Engineering Things to Last 70 Years in an 8-Bit, 16-Bit, and 32-Bit World
Nowadays they make things that barely last 7 years
GNU/Linux Rose to 5% in Belgium (It Was 1.66% Last January)
Trebling in 12 months, according to statCounter
[Meme] Crushing Free Speech Before Even Taking Public Office...
someone who isn't even president is already meddling
[Meme] Be a Good and Obedient Citizen. Use Microsoft Windows.
Microsoft actively works with China to censor search results and spy on citizens
The Free Software Foundation Extends Cutoff Date (Two More Weeks), Raises About 330,000 Dollars
Isn't it predictable that people who worked for Microsoft GitHub gave money to some unscrupulous lawyers in London to harass us?
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, January 02, 2025
IRC logs for Thursday, January 02, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):