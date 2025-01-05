Best Free and Open Source Software
-
nvim-tree - file explorer for Neovim - LinuxLinks
nvim-tree.lua is a file explorer / filesystem tree view plugin for Neovim.
nvim-tree is stable and new major features will not be added. The focus is on existing user experience.
This is free and open source software.
Chess Clock - time games of over-the-board chess - LinuxLinks
Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games.
Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white’s timer. After each player’s turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent’s, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.
This is free and open source software.
Archey 4 - simple system information tool - LinuxLinks
Archey is a simple system information tool.
This is free and open source software.