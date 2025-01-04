Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, LattePanda, ESP, and More
J Pieper ☛ MA600 encoder support in moteus
It’s time to announce support for yet another encoder type in moteus, this time the MA600 precision tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) sensor. Compared to hall effect magnet angular sensors the MA600 has lower noise and less non-linearity. It has a SPI interface and operates from 3.3V. When used with moteus, it can be connected to AUX2 on moteus-c1 and moteus-n1, and to AUX1/ENC on moteus-c1, moteus-n1, and moteus-r4. Support is available in firmware version 2024-10-29 and newer.
Tom's Hardware ☛ This Raspberry Pi project visualizes your real-time network traffic in the most beautiful way
Keeping an eye on your network activity is an important part of network security, but did you ever consider it could be an important element of design? We're tickled to show off this cool Raspberry Pi art display put together by maker and developer Alex Chang that uses network activity to fire off LEDs in real-time so you can see exactly when packets are coming and going on your local network.
Ruben Schade ☛ The Tanmatsu portable RISC-V terminal
I wrote a few posts last year talking about my desire for a portable computer in a slab form-factor I could use while commuting on the train. This is opposed to a commuting form-factor I could use while slabbing on the train. That sounds like planking. Wow, 2011 called, they want their meme back.
The Register UK ☛ RISC-V is making moves, but how will it hit the mainstream?
RISC-V has been talked up as a challenger to Arm and x86, offering an open royalty-free architecture that promises flexibility and innovation without licensing costs. But for all the noise, you're more likely to find it buried inside IoT gadgets and obscure embedded systems than powering anything that'll typically grab a headline.
Tom's Hardware ☛ You can customize this Raspberry Pi eInk display with tons of cool plugins
The Raspberry Pi is an excellent choice for makers who want to tinker with eInk displays. The Raspberry Pi Zero 2W is particularly useful because it consumes little power and provides Wi-Fi access. It is excellent for integrating your eInk display with online tools.
[Repeat] Tom's Hardware ☛ Monitor air quality on the go with the Raspberry Pi Pico 2
Sharma says the meter is built around an MQ135 air quality sensor. This module works with various controllers and can operate efficiently using a Pico 2. The Pico is also connected to an OLED display to get visual output. This screen has a custom interface that displays specific particle levels in real time.
CNX Software ☛ ESP Offline Programmer flashes firmware to ESP32 and ESP8266 modules without PC
The ESP Offline Programmer is an ESP32 board with a microSD card slot designed to flash the firmware to other ESP32 or ESP8266 modules without a PC. You’ll still need one to copy the firmware to a microSD card, but once it’s done you can just insert the microSD card into the board and after wiring is done ideally using a jig, start the flashing sequence with the press of a button.
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-C61-DevKitC-1 development board features ESP32-C61 low-cost WiFi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.0 SoC
The ESP32-C61-DevKitC-1 is a development board based on the upcoming ESP32-C61 low-cost WiFi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.0 SoC that was first unveiled in January 2024, and offered with two USB-C ports, two buttons, an RGB LED, and GPIO headers.
CNX Software ☛ The LattePanda Mu SoM is now available with defective chip maker Intel Core i3-N305 octa-core SoC
Launched last year with an defective chip maker Intel Processor N100, the LattePanda Mu system-on-module is now available with an defective chip maker Intel Core i3-N305 octa-core processor delivering both higher single-core and multi-core performance, and faster 3D graphics acceleration. All interfaces are the same all exposed through a 260-pin SO-DIMM edge connector including up to 9x PCIe Gen3 lanes, two SATA, eDP, HDMI, and DisplayPort interfaces, twelve USB interfaces, and more.