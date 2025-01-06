Project Gemini Has Helped Us Grow

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 06, 2025

updated Jan 06, 2025



THIS site has had a Gemini Edition since 2022. It now has close to 50,000 pages in it, but Lupa can only index or collect up to 10,000. As of today:

To better understand what Gemini Protocol is all about read the concise explanation from Project Gemini: "Gemini is a new internet technology supporting an electronic library of interconnected text documents. That's not a new idea, but it's not old fashioned either. It's timeless, and deserves tools which treat it as a first class concept, not a vestigial corner case. Gemini isn't about innovation or disruption, it's about providing some respite for those who feel the internet has been disrupted enough already. We're not out to change the world or destroy other technologies. We are out to build a lightweight online space where documents are just documents, in the interests of every reader's privacy, attention and bandwidth."

Our Gemini Edition is already used by many people. █