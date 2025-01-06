Free and Open Source Software
The app allows you to adjust attributes like brightness or contrast as well as add effects like a vignette or a border. It also allows you to flip, rotate and crop the image to your heart’s desire. If you’re a pro, you can even preview your edits on a histogram.
When you’re done, just export the photo as a JPEG or a PNG with the quality settings of your choosing. You also get a choice in whether or not to keep metadata such as location information.
croissant - stacking Wayland compositor - LinuxLinks
croissant is a stacking Wayland compositor.
kupo - terminal file browser - LinuxLinks
kupo is a terminal file browser.
Note, it’s built using a very old version of Textual.
The program is not maintained and should not be used in a production environment.
Cooja - network simulator - LinuxLinks
MSPSim is a Java-based instruction level emulator of the MSP430 series microprocessor and emulation of some sensor networking platforms. It is used by Cooja to emulate MSP430 based platforms and is part of the Cooja source code.
