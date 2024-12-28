This tutorial will show you how to create desktop shortcuts on Kubuntu. Kubuntu is a computer operating system based on Ubuntu with KDE Plasma Desktop technology. Here we use Kubuntu 24.04 LTS "Noble Numbat" which has been released this year. This covers making normal application shortcuts, as well as file, document and even custom command line ones on desktop area for quick access. Finally, we include examples and easy to follow procedures so you can practice it immediately on your computer. Happy computing with Kubuntu and we wish you success!