Databases: Use of Time in Distributed Databases, IvorySQL 4.0, SynchDB 1.0, CloudNativePG 1.25.0 and 1.24.2
Murat Demirbas ☛ Use of Time in Distributed Databases (part 2): Use of logical clocks in databases
This is part 2 of our "Use of Time in Distributed Databases" series. We talk about the use of logical clocks in databases in this post. We consider three different approaches:
• vector clocks
• dependency graph maintenance
• epoch service
In the upcoming posts we will allow in physical clocks for timestamping, so there is no (almost no) physical clocks involved in the systems in part 2.
PostgreSQL ☛ [ANNOUNCE] IvorySQL 4.0 Released - Enhanced Oracle Compatibility with PostgreSQL 17.0 Foundation
IvorySQL 4.0 Release Notes
Release Date: December 23, 2024
IvorySQL 4.0 is built on PostgreSQL 17.0 and introduces significant Oracle compatibility features along with various improvements. This release enhances database functionality while maintaining strong compatibility with Oracle systems.
PostgreSQL ☛ [ANNOUNCE] SynchDB 1.0 Released - PostgreSQL Extension for Real-Time Database Synchronization
Release Date: December 24, 2024
We're excited to announce the release of SynchDB 1.0! This PostgreSQL extension enables seamless data synchronization from multiple heterogeneous databases (MySQL, MS SQL Server) directly to PostgreSQL. SynchDB handles all data synchronization natively without middleware, providing an efficient solution for real-time data replication and integration.
This release addresses performance and resource issues identified in the 1.0 beta1 release and introduces several new utilities for fine-tuning SynchDB's behavior and performance.
PostgreSQL ☛ CloudNativePG 1.25.0 and 1.24.2 Released!
The CloudNativePG Community is delighted to announce the release of CloudNativePG Operator versions 1.25.0 and 1.24.2!
Additionally, we have released 1.23.6 as the final patch for the now-unsupported 1.23.x series to ensure a smooth transition for users still on 1.23 or older releases.