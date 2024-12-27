Tux Machines

Mixxx 2.5 Open-Source DJ App Released with Qt 6 Port, Improved Controller Support

Coming just a month after Mixxx 2.4.2, which was the last update in the 2.4 series, Mixxx 2.5 is here to port the application to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework to provide users with a more modern and stylish graphical user interface, improved performance, and enhanced compatibility on modern systems.

4MLinux 47.0 Released with Installation Support for Virtual (KVM) Block Devices

4MLinux 47.0 is here almost four months after 4MLinux 46.0 with support for installing the distro on virtual KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) block devices (e.g. /dev/vda1, /dev/vda2, etc.), as well as support for hundreds of old image formats via RECOIL (Retro Computer Image Library) with its GIMP plugin.

MYIR Introduces Low-Cost SoM Powered by Allwinner T536 Processor

MYIR has introduced the MYC-LT536 SoM, powered by the Allwinner T536 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor, and designed for industrial and IoT applications. It is also supported by a compatible development board featuring dual GbE ports, NVMe PCIe support, and wireless connectivity.

DietPi August 2024 News (Version 9.7)

The December 23, 2024 release of DietPi v9.9 introduces several enhancements, new images for additional devices, and a range of bug fixes. This update improves support for single-board computers from Orange Pi and FriendlyELEC, enhances software tools, and addresses critical issues reported by the community.

Ruby 3.4.0 Released
"We are pleased to announce the release of Ruby 3.4.0"
Serpent OS Enters Alpha with GNOME and COSMIC Spins, Powered by Linux 6.12 LTS
Ikey Doherty released today the long-anticipated alpha version of his new independent Linux distro, Serpent OS, which features some of the latest and greatest technologies and applications.
 
AI, Hardware and Open Models: Headed in the Linux Direction
From the 1960s onwards, IBM's mainframe systems started the era of proprietary hardware and software, which trickled into the PC
AI Image Upscaler 'Upscayl' 2.15 Added Multiple Languages & TTA Mode
Upscayl, the popular free open-source Hey Hi (AI) image upscaler, announced new 2.15 released at Christmas!
9 Major Annoyances With Linux That Look Like a Thing of the Past in 2025
It is a breeze to use GNU/Linux in 2025 with all the major annoyances gone
12 Best Free and Open Source TypeScript-Based Web Content Management Systems
All the software featured here is published under an open source license
Games: Updated Proton Experimental and 2024 In Board Games
Windows TCO: Windows Botnet Ransomware
The 2025 Android phone I’m most looking forward to isn’t from Samsung or Google
Linux Mint vs. Ubuntu: How Different Are They, Really?
As an open-source operating system, Linux has a lot of different distros—think of them as flavors
Logseq – privacy-first platform for knowledge management and collaboration
Logseq is a privacy-first, open-source knowledge management and note-taking software designed to enhance productivity and help users organize thoughts
Season’s Greetings from LinuxLinks
Everyone involved at LinuxLinks wishes you all a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year
WordPress vs Web Builders and Microsoft VC-backed Parasite (WP Engine) granted preliminary injunction in WordPress case
Nobara Linux Takes on Fedora With a Custom KDE Plasma Desktop
Based on Fedora, Nobara is a multimedia user's dream operating system
2024 Recap: Linux & FOSS Ecosystem’s Highlights
Discover the biggest Linux updates, top FOSS breakthroughs, and community-driven innovations shaping the open-source landscape in 2024
What will 2025 bring for Linux PCs?
The year ahead has a lot in store for Linux users
BSD: What Is It, and How Is It Different From Linux?
BSD Is Dead, Long Live BSD
Regolith Linux Is a Great Introduction To Tiling Window Managers
Mixxx 2.5.0 Released! It Now Runs in iOS & Web Browser
Mixxx, the free and open-source DJ software, released new major 2.5.0 version today
OpenShot 3.3 Open-Source Video Editor Is Now Available, Here’s What’s New
OpenShot creator Jonathan Thomas announced today the release and general availability of OpenShot 3.3 as a major update to this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software.
T2 SDE release version 24.12
The release contains a total of 2158 changesets, including approximately 3280 package updates, 200 fixed issues, 206 packages or features added and 37 removed and around 20 improvements
Welcome /e/OS 2.6.3
We’re thrilled to introduce /e/OS 2.6.3, the latest version of our privacy-first operating system!
NethSecurity project milestone 8.4 (NethSecurity 8.4 is Out
We are excited to announce the release of NethSecurity project milestone 8.4 with image version 8-23.05.5-ns.1.4.1
Fedora Chooses Forgejo!
The Fedora Council is pleased to announce that we have chosen Forgejo as the replacement for our git forge
3 reasons you get more viruses on Windows than on Mac or Linux
While Windows devices are more prone to malware statistically
What Is Wine for Linux, and How Does It Work?
Linux is at the peak of its popularity, but it's still an extremely niche desktop operating system
siduction Linux 2024.1.0 Released with Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.2, and LXQt 2.1
siduction 2024.1.0 has been released today as a major update to this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution featuring some of the latest and greatest technologies and desktop environments.
CachyOS Now Uses AutoFDO Kernel as Default Across All Supported Architectures
Today, the development team behind the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution released a new ISO snapshot for December 2024 with various improvements, updated components, a new default kernel, and other changes.
Parabolic – tool to download web video and audio
It’s free and open source software
The 3 most Windows-like Linux distros to try because change is hard
If you want to keep your machine running smoothly and feeling familiar, check out these Linux distros
This Linux laptop has a brilliant display and performance that rivals my MacBook
If you're looking for a laptop with Linux pre-installed
Slackware-Based PorteuX 1.8 Is One of the First Distros to Ship with Xfce 4.20
Slackware-based PorteuX 1.8 is out today as what appears to be the very first GNU/Linux distribution to ship with the recently released Xfce 4.20 desktop environment.
CapyPDF 0.14 is out
It has required a lot of refactoring work in the color code of Inkscape proper
