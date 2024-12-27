CPS, or continuation-passing style, is an intermediate representation for programs, particularly functional programs. It’s used in compilers for languages such as SML and Scheme.

In CPS, there are two rules: first, that function/operator arguments must always be trivial; second, that function calls do not return. From this, a lot falls out.

In this post, we’ll introduce CPS by building a simple (Plotkin1) CPS transform from a small Scheme-like language. We’ll sketch some optimizations on the IR. Then we’ll look at a couple of the common ways to actually compile the IR for execution.