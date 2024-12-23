Open Hardware/Modding/Retro: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

Why build an electrically heated table?

For centuries, many cultures have used heated tables for thermal comfort in cold weather. Examples are the “kotatsu” in Japan, the “korsi” in the Middle East, and the “brasero de picon” in Spain. A heat source goes under a table, a blanket goes over it, and people slide their legs underneath. The micro-climate under the blanket keeps you comfortable, even though the space in which you find yourself is cold.

The heated table is an excellent example of our ancestors’ energy-efficient way of warming: heating people, not spaces. Historically, glowing charcoal from the fireplace heated the space under the table. While that provided sufficient warmth, it also carried a significant risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning. Nowadays, we can use electric heating technology instead. For example, the Japanese kotatsu is still in use, but it’s now working with a small electric heater fixed under the table surface.

In this manual, I will walk you through the making of an electrically heated work desk for one person. I have built the table for myself in the co-working space in Barcelona where I have my office now. The building, an old industrial warehouse, has very high ceilings, no insulation, and little sun in winter. It can get very cold here and conventional heating systems don’t work. My heated table turns out to be a perfect solution. I can power it with a solar panel, a wind turbine, a bike generator, or a battery. I can also plug it into the power grid.