Kernel: Unleashing the kernel with eBPF Steinar H. Gunderson's Kernel adventures

My 3D printer took me on another adventure recently. Or, well, actually someone else's 3D printer did: It turns out that building a realtime system (with high-speed motors controlling to a 300-degree metal rod) by cobbling together a bunch of Python and JavaScript on an anemic Arm SoC with zero resource isolation doesn't always meet those realtime guarantees. So in particular after installing a bunch of plugins, people would report the infamous “MCU timer too close” Klipper error, which essentially means that the microcontroller didn't get new commands in time from the GNU/Linux host and shut down as a failsafe. (Understandably, this sucks if it happens in the middle of an eight-hour print. Nobody really invented a way to reliably resume from these things yet.)

I was wondering whether it was possible to provoke this and then look at what was actually going on in the scheduler; perf sched lets you look at scheduling history on the host, so if I could reproduce the error while collecting data, I could go in afterwards and see what was the biggest CPU hog, or at least that was the theory.