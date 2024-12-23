Kernel: Unleashing the kernel with eBPF Steinar H. Gunderson's Kernel adventures
Presentation: Unleashing the Kernel with eBPF
Liz Rice uses demos and examples to explain how eBPF works, and why the ability to customize the kernel’s behavior leads to powerful and efficient capabilities.
Steinar H. Gunderson: Kernel adventures: When two rights make a wrong
My 3D printer took me on another adventure recently. Or, well, actually someone else's 3D printer did: It turns out that building a realtime system (with high-speed motors controlling to a 300-degree metal rod) by cobbling together a bunch of Python and JavaScript on an anemic Arm SoC with zero resource isolation doesn't always meet those realtime guarantees. So in particular after installing a bunch of plugins, people would report the infamous “MCU timer too close” Klipper error, which essentially means that the microcontroller didn't get new commands in time from the GNU/Linux host and shut down as a failsafe. (Understandably, this sucks if it happens in the middle of an eight-hour print. Nobody really invented a way to reliably resume from these things yet.)
I was wondering whether it was possible to provoke this and then look at what was actually going on in the scheduler;
perf schedlets you look at scheduling history on the host, so if I could reproduce the error while collecting data, I could go in afterwards and see what was the biggest CPU hog, or at least that was the theory.