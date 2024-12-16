today's howtos
Network World ☛ Linux fundamentals: Viewing files, commands, processes and systems
Linux provides a useful array of commands for managing file permissions, getting information on commands, displaying running processes and displaying details on the system itself.
TechTarget ☛ How to choose the best Markdown editor for your use case
A dedicated authoring tool helps writers take full advantage of Markdown. Find one that supports your development projects, documentation tasks or even daily writing objectives.
University of Toronto ☛ ZFS on Linux and block IO limits show some limits of being out of the kernel
ZFS on Linux (or, if you prefer, OpenZFS on Linux) is, famously, not included in the Linux kernel source for a number of reasons (starting with its licensing). The usual drawback of this is that (Open)ZFS can need modifications to support new Linux kernel versions because the internal kernel interfaces keep changing and, unlike in-kernel modules, there's nothing that keeps OpenZFS in sync with them. However, that ZFS is out of the kernel also has some other limits, and one of them is around cgroup v2 based block IO limits and IO priorities.
Markup from Hell ☛ The Gift You Do NOT Want: A Div in a Button's Clothing
With the right CSS makeup and a click event, almost anything can pretend to be a button. In accessibility work, we spot these fakes and fix them, but teaching others why and how to do it is just as important. It’s not just about correcting a single mistake; it’s about introducing developers to accessibility concepts and approaches that they can comfortably return to and reuse across all their projects. More importantly, it encourages them to think beyond the sighted user with a mouse and consider the needs of those who rely on assistive technologies.
LinuxTechLab ☛ How to Troubleshoot Common Errors during SQL Server Database Recovery
SQL Server allows you to recover corrupt NDF/MDF files from the backup(.BAK) file. >
ID Root ☛ How To Change Hostname on CentOS Stream 10
In the world of GNU/Linux administration, managing hostnames is a fundamental task that can significantly impact system organization and network management. A hostname serves as a unique identifier for a device on a network, making it essential for communication between systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PowerShell on CentOS Stream 10 [Ed: Better to migrate away from it altogether]
With its cross-platform capabilities, PowerShell can be effectively utilized on various operating systems, including GNU/Linux distributions like CentOS Stream 10.
ID Root ☛ How To Install XFCE Desktop Environment on GNU/Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XFCE Desktop Environment on GNU/Linux Mint 22. GNU/Linux Mint is a popular distribution known for its user-friendly interface and versatility. Among its various desktop environments, XFCE stands out as a lightweight and highly customizable option.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VSCodium on Fedora 41 [Ed: This helps Microsoft monoculture and its proprietary editor/IDE]
In the world of code editors, VSCodium stands out as a powerful, open-source alternative to Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code. For developers using Fedora 41, installing VSCodium can significantly enhance your coding experience while maintaining your privacy.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ansible on AlmaLinux 9
Ansible is a powerful open-source automation tool that simplifies the management of IT infrastructure. With its agentless architecture, it allows system administrators to automate tasks such as configuration management, application deployment, and orchestration.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bottles on Linux Mint 22
Linux Mint 22 users often find themselves in need of running backdoored Windows applications on their open-source operating system. Enter Bottles, a powerful and user-friendly solution that simplifies the process of managing backdoored Windows software on Linux.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Hypnotix on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In the ever-evolving landscape of multimedia applications, Hypnotix has emerged as a powerful IPTV streaming solution for GNU/Linux users. Developed by the GNU/Linux Mint team, this versatile application has gained popularity among Ubuntu enthusiasts seeking a seamless way to access live TV, movies, and series.
ID Root ☛ How To Change TimeZone on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to change TimeZone on CentOS Stream 10. Setting the correct timezone on your server is crucial for maintaining accurate timestamps in logs, scheduling tasks, and ensuring that applications run smoothly.
