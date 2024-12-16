Slackware-Based PorteuX 1.8 Is One of the First Distros to Ship with Xfce 4.20

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 16, 2024



While major distros like Arch Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, or Fedora Linux are still packaging the Xfce 4.20 desktop environment for their users, PorteuX 1.8 already ships it for those interested in taking it for a spin on their computers to discover the new features and improvements.

PorteuX 1.8 is also one of the first GNU/Linux distributions to offer a live ISO image powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, which introduces new features like real-time “PREEMPT_RT” support, a new scheduler called sched_ext, DRM panic messages as QR codes, and Clang support (including LTO) for nolibc.

