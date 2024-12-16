In public key cryptography, the “public” and “private” keys work just like the first and second ingredients in this special invisible ink: One encrypts messages, the other decrypts them. But instead of using chemicals, public key cryptography uses mathematical puzzles called trapdoor functions. These functions are easy to compute in one direction and extremely difficult to reverse. But they also contain “trapdoors,” pieces of information that, if known, make the functions trivially easy to compute in both directions.

One common trapdoor function involves multiplying two large prime numbers, an easy operation to perform. But reversing it—that is, starting with the product and finding each prime factor—is computationally impractical. To make a public key, start with two large prime numbers. These are your trapdoors. Multiply the two numbers together, then perform some additional mathematical operations. This public key can now encrypt messages. To decrypt them, you’ll need the corresponding private key, which contains the prime factors—the necessary trapdoors. With those numbers, it’s easy to decrypt the message. Keep those two prime factors secret, and the message will stay secret.