Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Minimizing database access latency is crucial in serverless edge computing for many applications, but databases are predominantly deployed in cloud environments, resulting in costly network round-trips. Embedding an in-process database library such as SQLite into the serverless runtime is the holy grail for low-latency database access. However, SQLite’s architecture limits concurrency and multitenancy, which is essential for serverless providers, forcing us to rethink the architecture for integrating a database library.

We propose rearchitecting SQLite to provide asynchronous bytecode instructions for I/O to avoid blocking in the library and decoupling the query and storage engines to facilitate database and serverless runtime co-design. Our preliminary evaluation shows up to a 100x reduction in tail latency, suggesting that our approach is conducive to runtime/database co-design for low latency.