QuartzPro64 RK3588 Developer Board Now Available at $199.99

The QuartzPro64 is a developer board featuring the Rockchip RK3588 system-on-chip . It is designed for applications requiring high-performance computing, extensive connectivity, and flexible expansion options.

Sonata v1.0 Supports CHERIoT Integration in Embedded Systems

lowRISC has released Sonata v1.0, the first stable and long-term iteration of its platform under the Sunburst project. Funded by DSbD and UKRI, Sonata is designed for embedded systems engineers to implement CHERIoT technology, enabling compartmentalization and enhanced memory safety.

9to5Linux

Slackware-Based PorteuX 1.8 Is One of the First Distros to Ship with Xfce 4.20

While major distros like Arch Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, or Fedora Linux are still packaging the Xfce 4.20 desktop environment for their users, PorteuX 1.8 already ships it for those interested in taking it for a spin on their computers to discover the new features and improvements.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 15th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Xfce 4.20 Desktop Environment Released with Experimental Wayland Support

Xfce 4.20 is packed with lots of new features and improvements like experimental support for Wayland with support for the Labwc and Wayfire compositors, improved support for HiDPI displays, and libxfce4windowing as a new abstraction library to present windowing concepts in a windowing-system-independent manner.

Xfce 4.20 Desktop Environment Released with Experimental Wayland Support
Two years after the release of Xfce 4.18, Xfce 4.20 is here as another major update to this light and fast desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.
Release of Kubernetes 1.32
new one out
El Salvador: GNU/Linux and ChromeOS at Over 4% This Year [original]
a lot of progress had been made
The Raspberry Pi 500 Would be a Decent Desktop [original]
consider giving the Raspberry Pi 500 a go
HandBrake 1.9 Adds Support for Lossless VP9 Encoding, Intel QSV VVC Decoder
HandBrake 1.9 was released today as a major update to this open-source, cross-platform video transcoder application that brings new features and improvements.
Raspberry Pi 500
The Raspberry Pi 500 keyboard PC is now available with the guts of a Raspberry Pi 5 including a Broadcom BCM2712 quad-core Cortex-A76 SoC
 
What I miss about Android after switching to iPhone
Slackware-Based PorteuX 1.8 Is One of the First Distros to Ship with Xfce 4.20
Slackware-based PorteuX 1.8 is out today as what appears to be the very first GNU/Linux distribution to ship with the recently released Xfce 4.20 desktop environment.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 15th, 2024
The 218th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 15th, 2024.
Elementary OS: A Linux Distro Easy To Use and Easy on the Eyes
If you're looking for a beautiful, user-friendly Linux distribution
Review: GhostBSD 24.10.1
GhostBSD is a desktop-oriented member of the FreeBSD family
Over 20 years of bug squashing
The open source project I work on for the longest time is KDE and there more specific Kate
Your input requested for DAW Live
Life interfered and priorities shifted
Linux 6.13-rc3
Earlier this week it felt to me like things might have already started to quiet down in prep for the holidays
Xfce vs. LXQt: Lightweight Linux Environments Compared
A great reason to use a Linux desktop is for the minimalism
This Week in KDE Apps: Gear 24.12.0 is Out
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"
CentOS Stream 10 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, GNOME 47, and DNF 4.20
The CentOS Project released CentOS Stream 10 “Coughlan” as the latest version of this distribution built by Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) engineers as the major version branch that RHEL minor versions are created from.
Google has filled Android with 'recommendations' to the point they are now unbearable
Incus 6.8 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.8 introduces live VM migration between storage pools, improved OpenFGA access models
Running Fusion 360 On Linux With Wine
One of the major reasons why using Linux on a desktop system is unsuitable for many is due to the lack of Linux support for many major applications, including Autodesk Fusion 360
The purpose of this article is to list the finest open source lightweight frameworks to kick start CSS and HTML projects
Aurora – Fedora based Linux distribution
Aurora is a Fedora based Linux distribution
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.5, Linux 6.6.66, Linux 6.1.120, Linux 5.15.174, Linux 5.10.231, and Linux 5.4.287
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
OnePlus 6 Debian
I recently got a OnePlus 6 for the purpose of running Debian, here’s the Debian wiki page about it [1]
Burkina Faso: Microsoft Windows Hits Bottom Low [original]
Microsoft Windows down to 13% in Burkina Faso
Wine 10.0-rc2
The Wine development release 10.0-rc2 is now available
Beta Of Optimized Ubuntu For IoT Developers and OpenSearch
Canonical/Ubuntu leftovers
The Shepherd 1.0.0 released!
Finally, twenty-one years after its inception (twenty-one!)
How to Run Any Program from Any Linux Distro with Distrobox - Make Tech Easier
The biggest selling point of Distrobox is that it runs guests on top of the host instead of using an isolated instance
Bottles 51.16 Update Brings New Features and Bug Fixes
bug fixes, Flatpak improvements, and MangoHud settings
Bolivia: GNU/Linux Rises to Levels About 5 Times Higher Than a Few Years Ago [original]
it's nice to see freedom-respecting Linux (i.e. not Android) gaining too
Transmission 4.1.0 Beta is out! Sequential Downloading & IPv6 UDP Trackers
Transmission, the popular free open-source BitTorrent client, announced the Beta release of next 4.1.0 version today!
Resolve to have a freer 2025
For others, they say: "just leave me alone with this whole nonsense. It's still 2024, after all!"
Huawei's Mate X6 Foldable Phone Is Impressive, but I Still Miss Android
Happy Holidays! We Come Bringing Gifts!
It's already time for OS 8 updates
KDE Frameworks 6.9 Released with New Symbolic Icon for Wine, Various Fixes
The KDE Project released KDE Frameworks 6.9 today as a new monthly update to this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries to Qt, which provide commonly needed functionality for KDE applications and the KDE Plasma desktop.
Windows 10's End Is Nigh. Now's the Time to Get Used to Linux
Users of Windows 10 will soon find that Microsoft no longer supports their operating system
AlmaLinux 10 Beta Offers Early Access to Key Upgrades
Get hands-on with AlmaLinux 10 Beta, featuring new x86_64_v2 support, top-tier toolsets
This Week in Plasma: Better fractional scaling
This week's headliner change is something that I think will make a lot of people happy
Choosing Better Alternatives Amid Confusing Policies
Linux distributions like openSUSE offer a clear and practical solution
Release: Window Maker Live 12.8
The version numbering was modified to reflect the Debian version wmlive is ultimately based on
Alpine 3.21.0 released
We are pleased to announce the release of Alpine Linux 3.21.0
Manjaro 24.2 “Yonada” Released, Here’s What’s New
Powered by Linux kernel 6.12, Manjaro 24.2 "Yonada" is now available for download with GNOME 47, Plasma 6.2, and XFCE 4.18
