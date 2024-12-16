The lovely folks working on security over at Google have recently been writing about "temporal (memory) safety" and "spatial (memory) safety". When I first saw these terms it took me a minute to figure out what they meant, as searching for it online didn't yield immediate answers. So I figured it might be helpful to write it down for others to find:

• Spatial memory safety: describes violations like out-of-bounds access. Say you have a vec of 10 items, it's undefined behavior if you try and read from the memory location of the non-existent 11th item. You can think of these as violations that have to do with memory regions (space).

• Temporal memory safety: describes violations like use-after-free. Say you have a type that has been de-initialized already ("dropped" in Rust), it's undefined behavior to then try and read from any of its fields. You can think of these as violations that have to do with the ordering of memory operations (time).