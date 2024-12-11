QEMU 9.2 Brings AWS Nitro Enclave Emulation, Many RISC-V Improvements

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 11, 2024



Coming three months after QEMU 9.1, the QEMU 9.2 release is here to introduce a new “nitro-enclave” machine type for emulating an AWS Nitro Enclave environment and boot from an EIF (Enclave Image Format) file, and to implement a single entry floating-point exception queue for SPARC v7/v8 architectures.

QEMU 9.2 also brings numerous RISC-V improvements like support for control flow integrity extensions, support for the IOMMU with the virt machine, Svvptc extension support, preliminary textra trigger CSR functions, a property to set vl to ceil(AVL/2), and a ‘fcsr’ register to the QEMU log as a part of the F extension.

Read on