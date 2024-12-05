The Silent Crisis in Healthcare Software: Where Are the Modern Open-Source Medical Records Systems?

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 05, 2024



As both a practicing physician and software developer, I've witnessed firsthand how healthcare technology seems frozen in time while the rest of the software world races forward. [...] This void in modern, open-source healthcare software isn't just an inconvenience - it's actively harmful to healthcare delivery.

Clinics and small hospitals, especially in underserved areas, cannot afford the expensive proprietary systems.

They're left choosing between outdated open-source solutions or nothing at all. Meanwhile, laboratory information systems, critical for modern healthcare delivery, face the same drought of open-source innovation.

