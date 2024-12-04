Tux Machines

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 04, 2024



Quoting: "Ceratopsian" will be the default theme for Debian 13 - Bits from Debian —

After the Debian Desktop Team made the call for proposing themes, a total of six choices were submitted. The desktop artwork poll was open to the public, and we received 2817 responses ranking the different choices, of which Ceratopsian has been ranked as the winner among them.

We'd like to thank all the designers that have participated and have submitted their excellent work in the form of wallpapers and artwork for Debian 13.