Games: The best GNU/Linux distribution for gaming in 2025 and many gaming news
GamingOnLinux ☛ The best Linux distribution for gaming in 2025
In a few previous years (#1, #2), I decided to do a fresh take each time on what the best Linux distribution was for gaming - so I'm back for a 2025 edition of the article that will cause you to tell me how wrong and terrible I am.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Choice for December 2024 has Old World, The Invincible, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk and more gems
The final Humble Choice Bundle is here for 2024 with the December selection a pretty nice well-rounded collection for you.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fanatical has another great Steam Deck game bundle 'BundleFestive Edition'
The Fanatical Build your own Play on the Go Bundle (BundleFestive Edition) is live for Steam Deck, as is another collection with the Build your own Special Editions Bundle (BundleFestive Edition). Two chances for you to cheaply build up your collections!
GamingOnLinux ☛ 4X RPG 'Heart of the Machine' from Arcen Games (AI War) releases January 2025
Arcen Games creators of AI War, AI War 2, The Last Federation and other games have announced their new sci-fi 4X RPG Heart of the Machine will launch January 31st, 2025. There's also a new demo available that you can try right now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ DXVK-Sarek for old GPUs v1.10.4 released
With integration coming in a future release of Proton-Sarek, designed for gamers that have older GPUs, the first release of DXVK-Sarek is out now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Half-Life 2 co-op mod Synergy upgraded for the Half-Life 2 20th Anniversary Update
Synergy is a free mod for Half-Life 2 that allows you to play the Half-Life 2 series and many other singleplayer Source Mods cooperatively with friends. It was recently upgraded to support the Half-Life 2 20th Anniversary Update.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Jingle Jam gaming charity event is back with a fresh set of games
Jingle Jam 2024 has begun and runs until December 14th, where you can donate to get a bundle of games and support various charities. During the event there will be lots of streamers getting involved for you to watch too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Prime Gaming December 3rd edition, new titles coming twice this week - lots for Steam Deck / Linux
Here we go again! Each week Prime Gaming, part of what you get with a subscription to Amazon Prime, add and remove various games you can claim to keep. This week we get two sets of new games, so there will be another article with the next additions / removals on December 5th too!