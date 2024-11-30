posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 30, 2024



Quoting: Arch Linux installer now slightly less masochistic —

Version 3 of the Arch Linux installer is out, with usability improvements and clarifications to its licensing.

Arch is one of the trickier Linux distros to get working, which is one reason it has a certain cachet to it – many of its users are proud of the fact that they got it working, and want to tell you.

The installation method that the excellent Arch wiki recommends is a multi-step manual process, and you may hear that Arch "doesn't have an installation program." In fact, it does: the Archinstall command, and version 3.0 appeared recently, closely followed by version 3.0.1 with over 20 minor fixes.

Archinstall 3 is still very basic and text-based. If you want a graphical live boot medium with a GUI installer, there are plenty of offshoot distros – we've looked at EndeavourOS and Garuda Linux among others. Even so, Archinstall is now easier than before. This release uses the curses library, meaning that its "TUI" (or Text User Interface) now lets you navigate the program using cursor keys! All right, it's not the biggest or most radical change, but it's helpful.