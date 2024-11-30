posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 30, 2024,

updated Nov 30, 2024



Quoting: Calibre 7.22: Better eReader Support, New Restart Option - OMG! Ubuntu —

Unwieldy looking though it can seem, the open-source Calibre ebook manager remains unsurpassed in terms of features, tools, and capabilities. Add in the fact it’s cross-platform too, and it’s easy to see why it remains a go-to for avid e-bookworms.

Calibre 7.22 builds on recent feature additions, adding a new option to set the position of the control bar when using ‘Read Aloud’ in the e-book viewer. It can now be set along the top or bottom edges of the window to avoid obscuring text.

The system tray menu adds an option to restart Calibre (which is sometimes required if adjusting certain settings or features that need to initialise on launch).