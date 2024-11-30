Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
below - time traveling resource monitor - LinuxLinks
below is an interactive tool to view and record historical system data.
The name “below” stems from the fact that the below developers rejected many of atop’s design and style decisions.
This is free and open source software.
cpupower - Linux kernel tool - LinuxLinks
cpupower is a Linux kernel tool which examines and tunes power saving related of your processor. It shows and set processor power related values.
This is a collection of tools.
This is free and open source software.
Meteo - weather forecast application - LinuxLinks
GTK Meteo is software which tells you the forecast for the next hours and days with data and maps.
This is free and open source software.
Graphul - Express inspired web framework - LinuxLinks
Graphul is an Express inspired web framework using a powerful extractor system.
Designed to improve, speed, and scale your microservices with a friendly syntax, Graphul is built with Rust. That means Graphul gets memory safety, reliability, concurrency, and performance for free. helping to save money on infrastructure.
This is free and open source software.
Xmoji - plain X11 emoji keyboard - LinuxLinks
Xmoji is a simple emoji keyboard for X11 designed to work without relying on any toolkit or input method.
It doesn’t use a toolkit itself and instead renders its GUI using XRender requests.
This is free and open source software.
YARsync - Yet Another Rsync - LinuxLinks
Yet Another Rsync is a file synchronization and backup tool with the interface similar to git.
It can be used to synchronize data between different hosts or locally (for example, to a backup drive). It provides a familiar git command interface while working with files.
YARsync can be used to manage hierarchies of unchanging files, such as music, books, articles, photographs, etc. Its final goal is to have the same state of files across different computers. It also allows to store backup copies of data and easily copy, update or recover that.
It is a Python wrapper (available for Python>=3.6) around rsync and requires a file system with hard links.
This is free and open source software.
pwall - photo/video viewer and organizer - LinuxLinks
One of our favorite adages is “A picture is worth a thousand words”. It refers to the notion that a still image can convey a complex idea. Images can portray a lot of information quickly and more efficiently than text. They capture memories, and never let you forget something you want to remember, and refresh it in your memory.
Images are part of every day internet usage, and are particularly important for social media engagement. A good image viewer is an essential part of any operating system.
pwall is billed as a modern style photo/video viewer and organizer. It shows the folders of your photos main directory in the left pane and a photowall in the right.