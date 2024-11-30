Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

New Release: Tails 6.10

Tor in Russia: A call for more WebTunnel bridges

One alarming trend is the targeted blocking of popular hosting providers by Roscomnadzor. As many circumvention tools are using them, this action made some Tor bridges inaccessible to many users in Russia. As Roscomnadzor and internet service providers in Russia are increasing their blocking efforts, the need for more WebTunnel bridges has become urgent.

LinuxGizmos.com

OrangePi Compute Module 5 with RK3588S SoC and Flexible Multimedia Features

The OrangePi CM 5 is a compact, high-performance module designed for multimedia and high-speed networking applications. Its key features include support for up to four camera interfaces and dual 2.5GbE ports, in addition to a 1GbE port on the compatible carrier board.

OrangePi 5 Ultra with 16GB RAM RK3588 SoC and 2.5GbE Port for $125

The OrangePi 5 Ultra is a credit card-sized single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3588 octa-core processor. Key features of this device include an M.2 Key slot supporting NVMe SSD storage and a 2.5GbE LAN port for fast connectivity.

HackerBox 0109 Explores Bluetooth Streaming Applications with Hands-On Kit

HackerBox 0109 provides an interactive platform to explore Bluetooth technology, offering tools and modules to experiment with PANs, stream audio, analyze communications, and discover Bluetooth-enabled features.

Olimex Showcases Open-Source PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL Boards with RP2350B MCU

The PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL are open-source hardware boards that build upon the Raspberry Pi PICO2, featuring the RP2350B microcontroller. These enhanced versions include up to 48x GPIOs, a microSD card slot, and several other improvements.

ModBerry 500 Series Updated with Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 Integration

Following the launch of the Raspberry Pi CM5, TECHBASE has introduced a new version of the ModBerry 500 series featuring this advanced embedded platform. The ModBerry 500 CM5 offers enhanced processing power and expanded features while maintaining compatibility with its predecessors, ensuring a streamlined transition for existing users.

9to5Linux

Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Released for Linux Phones with PulseAudio Security Fixes

This is a surprise release even for me because Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 arrived only three weeks ago, but UBports needed to quickly deliver fixes for two important security issues affecting the PulseAudio audio server in Ubuntu Touch, which could affect the user privacy.

Cinnamon 6.4 Desktop Environment Released with Revamped Theme, Night Light

Highlights of the Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment include a new default theme that’s much darker and more contrasted. The revamped theme features rounded elements, redesigned modal dialogs, support for panel highlights, support for colored buttons in dialogs, and a gap between the applets and the panel.

Calibre 7.22: Better eReader Support, New Restart Option

  
Calibre 7.22 builds on recent feature additions, adding a new option to set the position of the control bar when using ‘Read Aloud’ in the e-book viewer

 
Tux Machines Turns 20.5 in Just Ten Days (We'll Have Celebrations) [original]

  
Contact us if you want to join us and live not far from Manchester

 
Proxmox VE 8.3 Released with Enhanced Features

  
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.3 is here with faster backups, SDN-firewall integration, webhook notifications, and improved hypervisor migration

 
OpenStreetMap Now Runs on Debian

  
OpenStreetMap, an open-source global map database, moved its servers from Ubuntu to Debian 12

 
Microsoft Partners Help Microsoft Spread Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation About "Linux" (as Usual)

  
Mozilla Announce Smaller, Faster Firefox Downloads For Linux

  
Firefox fans on Linux will enjoy smaller download sizes and faster decompressing when using the official binary builds from the Mozilla website

 
Tails 6.10 Released with Updates to Tor Browser and Thunderbird

  
Tails 6.10 privacy-focused Linux distro released with Thunderbird updates


  
 


 
Open Hardware:  Olimex, HackerBox, Raspberry Pi

  
Debian, GNU, Fedora, and More

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
Android Leftovers

  
Gmail on Android just gave you one less excuse for messing up all your CCs

 
Proxmox Backup Server 3.3: Push Sync, Webhooks, and Optimized Backups

  
Proxmox Backup Server 3.3 brings faster backups, "push" sync jobs, removable data stores, webhook notifications, and more

 
Both KDE and GNOME to offer official distros

  
Leading Linux desktops boldly address the "not enough distros" non-problem

 
Arch Linux installer now slightly less masochistic

  
Version 3 of the Arch Linux installer is out, with usability improvements and clarifications to its licensing

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Nova – desktop-oriented Linux distribution

  
Nova is billed as a Linux distribution made by Cubans and for Cubans

 
Zenwalk – desktop-focused Linux distribution

  
Zenwalk aims to be a modern, multi-purpose Linux distribution by focusing on internet applications, multimedia and programming tools

 
October/November in KDE Itinerary

  
In the two month since the previous summary KDE Itinerary got a new trip map view, per-trip statistics and better Android integration

 
This Week in Plasma: Disable-able KWin Rules

  
This week there was a flurry of UI polishing work and a nice new feature to go along with the usual background level of bug-fixing

 
Subtitles not in sync with the playback? Let's fix that

  
I talked about Linux and subtitles a long, long time ago

 
SUSE/OpenSUSE/Tumbleweed Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Games: Sales and More

  
Emmabuntüs: On November 25th, 2024 EmmaDE5 1.03 also writes in Braille

  
The Emmabuntüs Collective is pleased to announce the release on 25 November 2024 of an update to its distribution

 
YunoHost 12.0 (Bookworm) release

  
We are glad to announce the release of YunoHost 12

 
Today in Techrights

  
Security Leftovers

  
OpenSUSE, Red Hat, and Hardware

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
New Releases, GNU/Linux Tools for Data Science, and Applications Compiled

  
Static Site Generators (SSG): Milestone and Ergonomics

  
On Debian Suicide Cluster and Outreachy Interns in Debian (Patrick Noblet Appiah and Divine Attah-Ohiemi)

  
BSD: On FreeBSD, MWL, and BSD Now

  
Games with “content” are bad and Microsoft can lose PC gaming to Linux forever

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Olimex, Raspberry Pi, ESP and More

  
Red Hat Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Microsoft Interference, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software (FLOSS), and Development

  
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers

  
Monopoly Abuse by Microsoft

  
Games: Raw Fury Humble Bundle, Selaco, 17,000 Games for Steam Deck (Arch Linux)

  
Elementary OS 8 continues the tradition of a beautiful, user-friendly desktop

  
If you're a fan of Elementary OS, then get excited because the latest major version has arrived with extra privacy and more

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino

  
Free/Libre Applications: Cambalache, Kdenlive, and More

  
weston 14.0.0

  
This is the official release for Weston 14.0.0

 
EasyOS Scarthgap and Daedalus 6.4.4 releases

  
Bringing both of these to the same version number

 
Today in Techrights

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Transition from Windows to Linux: A Step-by-Step Guide

  
by 	Douglas DeMaio

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More

  
today's howtos

  
Security Leftovers

  
LXD 6.2 Introduces CDI for Flexible GPU Integration

  
LXD 6.2 system container manager rolls out with GPU passthrough via CDI

 
Cinnamon 6.4 Desktop Environment Released with Revamped Theme, Night Light

  
The Linux Mint team released today the Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment, which will be the default in the upcoming Linux Mint 22.1 (Xia) release expected in late December 2024 near the Christmas holidays.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android Developer Previews Are Not For You

 
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 Launches as a Modular Version of Raspberry Pi 5

  
The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the general availability of Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 as the fifth update to their Raspberry Pi CM (Compute Module) series.

 
Meet Ubuntu Studio, a Linux Distro & Software Toolbox for Creatives

  
Choose any mainstream Linux distribution, and it can probably handle most tasks you throw at it, but that hasn’t stopped distros from specializing

 
A first look at the Raspberry Pi Development Kit for CM5

  
Today, I’ll have a first look at the development kit checking out the hardware, connecting accessories, booting it up to Raspberry Pi OS

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Celebrating 20 years of Firefox with 20 red panda cams

  
Firefox turns 20 this year, so here’s a bit of history

 
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Kernel, Games, KDE, Red Hat

  
today's howtos

  
Free software is vital for the public and state-run infrastructure of a free society

  
By Free Software Foundation

 
openmamba – Linux based operating system

  
openmamba is an open source Linux based operating system available with two modern and always up-to-date desktop environments

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding:  RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Ubuntu 24.10 review - Oracular but not spectacular

  
The more sharp-eyed among you will have noticed: I've not done an Ubuntu review in some six years

 
Interceptor Carrier Board v2.0 Adds 4 GbE Ports for RPi CM4 and Banana Pi CM4

  
It offers advanced capabilities and supports operating systems like Debian 12 ‘Bookworm’ and OpenWrt

 
Thanksgiving Greetings to Our American Readers [original]

  
We just want to wish happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate it

 
Firefox 134 Enters Beta, Promises Support for Touchpad Hold Gestures on Linux

  
With Firefox 133 out the door today as the latest stable version of the open-source web browser used by default on all GNU/Linux distributions, Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 134, to the beta channel.

 
Today in Techrights

  
New in Warp Terminal

  
Games: Proton 9.0-4, Driveloop, and More

  
GamingOnLinux's latest 10

 
Linux company SUSE changes platforms’ names to boost recognition

  
What's in a name? SUSE is.

 
FLTK 1.4: It now speaks Wayland and has better HiDPI support

  
FLTK, one of the oldest and most stable FOSS toolkits for programming GUI apps, is back with new shiny