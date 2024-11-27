today's leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 867
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 867 for the week of November 17 – 23, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Undeadly ☛ unwind: wildcard in blacklist
Soon, unwind will have support wildcard in blacklist.
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
Open Data
Connor Tumbleson ☛ Internet Sleuths & The Yi Peng 3
A few days ago I signed up for Blue Sky and one of the first things I randomly spotted in my zero follower "discovery" tab was this thread. It was discussing how the above Yi Peng 3 ship crossed both the C-Lion1 and BCS undersea Internet cables when they were mysteriously cut.
