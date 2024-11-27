Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Mastering String Comparison in R: 3 Essential Examples and Bonus Tips
As an R programmer, comparing strings is a fundamental task you’ll encounter frequently. Whether you’re working with text data, validating user input, or performing string matching, knowing how to compare strings effectively is crucial. In this article, we’ll explore three examples that demonstrate different techniques for comparing strings in R.
Loris Cro ☛ Advent of Code in Zig
Advent of Code (AoC) is coming and many people will use it as an opportunity to try out Zig.
In this post I will give you some hints on how to get a smooth experience when dealing with the most common tasks required to solve each exercise.
At the end of the blog post I will also give you some more high-level advice about getting started with Zig, and the limits of using AoC to learn Zig.
Yuri Karabatov ☛ Functional programming self-affirmations
These got me interested, but as usual, the problem with such distilled mantras is that you need a lot of context to understand and use them. What does it mean to have a “smart constructor”? In the comments Dmitrii himself and other people added links to suggested reading. Let’s go over each item and uncover what it means.
Matt Blewitt ☛ 7 Languages in 7 Weeks for 2025
It’s been over 14 years since the original 7 Languages in 7 Weeks was first published, giving a hands on tour of Ruby, Clojure, Haskell, Io, Scala, Erlang and Prolog. Ruby achieved critical mass, to some degree so did Scala, with the others being popular within their specific niches. This post shows 7 languages worth exploring in 2025.
Rlang ☛ Unified interface and conformal prediction (calibrated prediction intervals) for R package forecast (and affiliates)
In this post, I describe how to obtain probabilistic forecasts from R package forecast – and packages that follow a similar philosophy such as forecastHybrid, ahead, etc. –, by using a unified interface (ahead::genericforecast). Then, I present ahead::conformalize, a function that allows to obtain forecasts using the method described in Conformalized predictive simulations for univariate time series (more details can be found in these slides).
Medevel ☛ 19 Open-Source Libraries for Building Mind Map Apps and Dynamic Mind Mapping Diagrams
Mindmap Magic: Open-Source Libraries to Transform Your Development Projects
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2024.46 No Release
Sadly, there won’t be a Rakudo 2024.11 release. Our regular release manager Justin DeVuyst is not able to do it this month.
