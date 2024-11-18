Programming Leftovers
Unix Men ☛ Open-Source Apps & Frameworks For Software Development On Linux
When it comes to what you can build on Linux, there are endless possibilities. But it is not exclusive to developers—a beginner can make use of it and still have the same experience as any other operating system. In fact, Linux will significantly help in learning any field of computer science because of how versatile the operating system is.
India Times ☛ Thomas Kurtz: Thomas E. Kurtz, creator of BASIC computer language, dies at 96
Thomas E. Kurtz, a pioneering mathematician at Dartmouth College and an inventor of the simplified computer programming language known as BASIC, which allowed students to easily operate early computers and eventually propelled generations into the world of personal computing, died Tuesday in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was 96.
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ Pseudo-Random Number Generators: From the Origins to Modern Algorithms
How can we generate a uniform sequence of random numbers? The randomness so beautifully and abundantly generated by nature has not always been easy for humans to extract and quantify.
Pseudo-Random Number Generators are fundamental tools in many areas of software development: PRNGs do not produce truly random numbers but rather deterministic sequences that simulate randomness. The quality of a PRNG is determined by its ability to produce sequences that are statistically indistinguishable from true random sequences for practical purposes.
Unmitigated Risk ☛ Winning Over the Organization: The Subtle Art of Getting Your Product Deployed
As someone who has spent over 30 years building security and infrastructure products both in large companies and small, I’ve seen one pattern repeat itself far too often: a great product gets sold to an enterprise, only to end up sitting on a shelf, untouched and unloved. For every company that successfully deploys their product and becomes a cornerstone of their customer’s operations, there are countless others that fall victim to this fate.
The difference? It’s rarely about the technology itself. Instead, it’s about understanding how to navigate the human dynamics of enterprise sales and deployment—helping your champions and economic buyers not just buy your product, but deploy it, show value, and win over the organization. The startups that succeed here often share a surprising trait: they get people promoted.
Here’s how I think about this challenge and the advice I give to the companies I advise.
Marijke Luttekes ☛ Quick tip: Ignore commits in Git blame using a file / Marijke Luttekes
Git blame is a tool that allows you to find out who changed a line last, but it has its limitations. Some changes are only cosmetic, and you would rather ignore them.
Good news: You can ignore commits using the blame method. Using a file, I will show you a technique you can apply per project.
Important: This technique works per device, so it is optional between users!
Perl / Raku
Mailing list ARChives ☛ 'OpenBSD perl 5.40.0 - Call for Testing' - MARC
I have updated our local patches to bring perl in base to 5.40.0. I would like to get some testing done on it, as they are talking about 5.40.1 release which shouldn't have any breaking changes, and I'd like to import that when it becomes available.
Not a huge release, but try/catch in core are no longer experimental, and neither is the one I've been waiting for, multiple value foreach. Additionally, a bunch of stuff in the builtin namespace is no longer experimental.
Python
-
Python ☛ Python API
LLM provides a Python API for executing prompts, in addition to the command-line interface.
Understanding this API is also important for writing Plugins.
ID Root ☛ Generate Captcha in Python using Captcha Library
In the digital age, ensuring the security of web applications is paramount. One effective way to protect against automated bots is through the use of CAPTCHAs (Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart).
-
ID Root ☛ How To Create ZIP File using Python
ZIP files are a popular format for compressing and archiving data, making them essential in various applications, from software distribution to data backup. In this article, we will explore how to create ZIP files using Python, leveraging its built-in libraries to streamline the process.
Standards/Consortia
-
Darek Kay ☛ Open Graph images: Format compatibility across platforms
For each photo that I publish, I create a WebP thumbnail for the gallery. I wanted to use those as OG images, but the WebP support was lacking, so I've been creating an additional JPG variant just for Open Graph. I was interested in seeing how things have changed in the last 2.5 years.
-
Education
-
FSF ☛ FSD meeting recap 2024-11-15
Every week, free software activists from around the world come together in #fsf on Libera.Chat to help improve the FSD, which is a catalog of useful free software that runs under free GNU-like systems (not limited to the GNU operating system and its GNU/Linux variants) and a project of the Free Software Foundation (FSF). This recaps the work we accomplished at the Friday 15th, 2024, meeting where we saw a couple of new programs added and one entry updated.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
[Old] Servo (Linux Foundation) ☛ Building a browser using Servo as a web engine!
As a web engine, Servo primarily handles everything around scripting and layout. For embedding use cases, the Tauri community experimented with adding a new Servo backend, but Servo can also be used to build a browser.
We have a reference browser in the form of servoshell, which has historically been used as a minimal example and as a test harness for the Web Platform Tests. Nevertheless, the Servo community has steadily worked towards making it a browser in its own right, starting with our new browser UI based on egui last year.
-
MJ Fransen ☛ Explore the smol web with Marginalia
Marginalia is used like search engines in the past. Don't phrase a question or input a sentence to search. Just enter one or more keywords, as you expect those to appear in the web pages you are looking for.
Searching with Marginalia often results in a treasure trove full of pages from the smol web. Searching with Marginalia has a much lower chance of pulling up some AI-generated crap or being bombarded by SEO non-sense.
The good thing is that Marginalia works with any browser. Of course it works fine in graphical browsers like Firefox, it's also fine when using TUI browsers like Links, lynx, and eww.
Font Awesome
[Old] Font Awesome ☛ Font Awesome Home
Here at Font Awesome, we love open source (as you might already be aware). It’s why we made our icons open source in the first place. And that’s why we never have and never will remove an icon from the free version.
But at Font Awesome, we don’t want to simply sustain open source; we want to see it thrive.
[Old] 11ty ☛ 11ty is joining Font Awesome
We’re excited that Eleventy is going to play a deeper role in the Awesome ecosystem and believe that this partnership will extend the life expectancy of the project well beyond our original ten-year goal!
