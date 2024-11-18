As someone who has spent over 30 years building security and infrastructure products both in large companies and small, I’ve seen one pattern repeat itself far too often: a great product gets sold to an enterprise, only to end up sitting on a shelf, untouched and unloved. For every company that successfully deploys their product and becomes a cornerstone of their customer’s operations, there are countless others that fall victim to this fate.

The difference? It’s rarely about the technology itself. Instead, it’s about understanding how to navigate the human dynamics of enterprise sales and deployment—helping your champions and economic buyers not just buy your product, but deploy it, show value, and win over the organization. The startups that succeed here often share a surprising trait: they get people promoted.

Here’s how I think about this challenge and the advice I give to the companies I advise.