Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Technology: rights or responsibilities? - Part VII
By Dr. Andy Farnell
-
Fourth Estate or Missing Fourth Pillar
"The term Fourth Estate or fourth power refers to the press and news media in explicit capacity of reporting the News" -Wikipedia on Fourth Estate
New
-
Links 18/11/2024: Science News and War Escalations in Ukraine
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 18/11/2024: Degrowth and OpenBSD Fatigue
Links for the day
-
BetaNews is Still 'Shitposting' About Trump and Porn (Two Analysers Say This 'Shitposting' Comes From LLMs)
Probably some SEO garbage, prompted with words like "porn" and "trump" to stitch together other people's words
-
Market Share of Vista 11 Said to be Going Down in Europe
one plausible explanation is that gs.statcounter.com is actually misreporting the share of Vista 11, claiming that it's higher than it really is
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, November 17, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, November 17, 2024
-
LLMs Are Not a Form of Intelligence (They Never Will Be)
Butterflies are smarter than "chatGPT"
-
Business Software Alliance (BSA), Microsoft, and AstroTurfing Online (Also in the Trump Administration Groomed by BSA and Microsoft)
Has Washington become openWashington? Where the emphasis is openwashing rather than Open(Source)Washington?
-
Windows at 1%
Quit throwing taxpayers' money at Microsoft, especially when it fails to fulfil basic needs and instead facilitates espionage by foreign and very hostile nations
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):