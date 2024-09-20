Qt/KDE: Okteta, Ruqola, KD Reports, and More
-
Okteta got “Best Application” 2024 Akademy Award
The jury of this year’s KDE Akademy Awards, being by tradition representatives of last year’s winners, has selected the hex editor Okteta in the category “Best Application”. Thanks to them for this appreciation, even more for a niche application
Though, appreciation for what, as there are no details? The last new feature was added in 2019, with the 17th patch release since just done. So, for a reliable program with no need to relearn the UI every year and proudly close to zero open actual bug reports? Then the port to Qt6/KF6, while started in 2022, might be only completed in 2025… if ever. So rather, is this an end-of-life award for an aged 16 years old program?
-
Ruqola 2.3.0
Ruqola 2.3.0 is a feature and bugfix release of the Rocket.chat app.
-
KDAB ☛ KD Reports 2.3.0
We’re pleased to announce the release of KD Reports 2.3.0, the latest version of our reporting tool for Qt applications. This marks our first major update in two years, bringing several bug fixes and new features that further improve the experience of generating reports.
-
KDAB ☛ Implementing an Audio Mixer, Part 2
Recap In Part 1, we covered PCM audio and superimposing waveforms, and developed an algorithm to combine an arbitrary number of audio streams into one. Now we need to use these ideas to finish a full implementation using Qt Multimedia. Using Qt Multimedia for Audio Device Access So what do we need?