Red Hat Official ☛ Migrating virtual machines from vSphere to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization with the migration toolkit for virtualization
Once your virtual machines are migrated to OpenShift Virtualization, your organization can reclaim the old hypervisor infrastructure and begin the process of containerizing the workloads that run in the virtual machines without ever needing to leave the OpenShift platform.
Red Hat Official ☛ How Red Hat is integrating post-quantum cryptography into our products [Ed: Mostly meaningless buzzwords and hype, inherited from IBM, GAFAM, and the Pentagon's talking points]
The capabilities described in the following sections assume timely and functional implementation of industry standards and specifications and the libraries that implement them. If these are not achieved, availability of these PQ-capabilities will likely be delayed.
Red Hat ☛ Enhance LLMs and streamline MLOps using InstructLab and KitOps
The proliferation of publicly available large language models (LLMs) has grown substantially in recent months. Simply browse Hugging Face to see the latest trending models. Furthermore, the quality of LLMs has noticeably improved with newer versions of the models. You may have noticed a recent boom in AI-assisted content generation as well, with increasingly convincing degrees of expertise on a wide range of topics.
Red Hat ☛ How to use Gateway API with OpenShift Service Mesh 2.6
The latest release of Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh, 2.6, was announced on August 8th, 2024, and it brings notable changes and new features. This blog covers all the new features and changes introduced in OpenShift Service Mesh 2.6. In this article, we will focus on the Kubernetes Gateway API 1.0 feature and how to implement it on Red Hat OpenShift.