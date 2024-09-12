posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 12, 2024



Quoting: Solus is a no-frills desktop distribution that makes using Linux a no-brainer | ZDNET —

I've spent decades using Linux and testing just about every type of distribution to ever come to market. Very often those distributions offer something new for users, something they might never have seen before. Some distributions are all about panache, while others are all about simplicity. Some strike a balance between the two, and others lean one way or another.

Other distributions just want to be familiar.

Consider this: For better or worse, almost every PC user has experienced Microsoft Windows. That proprietary OS has stood at the top of the operating system food chain for decades, primarily because it's what people know. That is why some distribution developers decide to go all in on the Windows metaphor.