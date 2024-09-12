Plasma Mobile for highly configurable Linux phones

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 12, 2024



Plasma Mobile is an open-source user interface for mobile devices, developed by the KDE community. It's built on the same foundations as Plasma Desktop, including KDE Frameworks and the KWin window manager. Much like its desktop counterpart, Plasma Mobile caters to advanced users by offering extensive customizability. It is offered as an option on phones with various mobile Linux distributions.

While its foundations are the same, the user interface consists of the Plasma Mobile shell, which implements the various screens, panels, and other user-interface elements. Moreover, the Plasma Mobile applications are customized to cater for phone-specific needs, including apps for SMS/MMS messages, phone calls, contacts, and for taking pictures with the camera.

