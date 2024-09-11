Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9 Released with Qt 6 Port, AppImage Support, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 11, 2024



Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9 is the first release of this tool to be ported to the latest and greatest Qt 6 open-source application framework to provide users with a lightly refreshed interface. The Qt 6 port is available throughout all support platforms, including Linux, macOS, and Windows.

For Linux users, this is also the first Raspberry Pi Imager release to offer AppImage bundles, allowing users to run the application on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution without installing anything on their personal computers. The AppImage bundles are provided for 64-bit (x86_64) and AArch64 (ARM64) architectures.

Read on