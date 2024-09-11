Databases: Postgres, MariaDB, and More

Each ServiceNow client runs its own instance of the company's wares, an arrangement the vendor prefers as it means customers' data is isolated and upgrades can be made when users choose rather than when fresh features they may not be ready for arrive. This reflects the fact that ServiceNow is an application – and like any application it's backed by a database.

The vendor has used MariaDB in that role for years, but in the Xanadu release of its platform ServiceNow has adopted a new database called RaptorDB that we're told is based on the open source PostgresSQL.