Databases: Postgres, MariaDB, and More
-
The Register UK ☛ ServiceNow moves its backend off MariaDB to Postgres
Each ServiceNow client runs its own instance of the company's wares, an arrangement the vendor prefers as it means customers' data is isolated and upgrades can be made when users choose rather than when fresh features they may not be ready for arrive. This reflects the fact that ServiceNow is an application – and like any application it's backed by a database.
The vendor has used MariaDB in that role for years, but in the Xanadu release of its platform ServiceNow has adopted a new database called RaptorDB that we're told is based on the open source PostgresSQL.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ MariaDB goes private after acquisition by K1 Investment Management
Database management system provider MariaDB plc announced today that it has been acquired by K1 Investment Management for an undisclosed price.
-
Jamie McClelland ☛ MariaDB mystery
I keep getting an error in our backup logs:
Sep 11 05:08:03 Warning: mysqldump: Error 2013: Lost connection to server during query when dumping table `1C4Uonkwhe_options` at row: 1402 Sep 11 05:08:03 Warning: Failed to dump mysql databases ic_wpIt’s a WordPress database having trouble dumping the options table.
The error log has a corresponding message:
Sep 11 13:50:11 mysql007 mariadbd[580]: 2024-09-11 13:50:11 69577 [Warning] Aborted connection 69577 to db: 'ic_wp' user: 'root' host: 'localhost' (Got an error writing communication packets)The Internet is full of suggestions, almost all of which either focus on the network connection between the client and the server or the FEDERATED plugin. We aren’t using the federated plugin and this error happens when conneting via the socket.