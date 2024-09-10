posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 10, 2024



Quoting: MINIX U8K-ULTRA: 8K UHD Media Hub Powered by Android MINIX U8K-ULTRA: 8K UHD Media Hub Powered by Android —

The Android AOSP 11 operating system powers the device, and it is capable of over-the-air (OTA) updates to ensure the media hub remains up to date. The device supports HDMI 2.1 output, allowing 8K video at 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz, making it compatible with modern display technologies.

Audio is supported via HDMI 2.1, Optical S/PDIF, and 3.5mm audio jack for versatile sound output.