PGConf India 2025 and Nordic PGDay 2025
PostgreSQL ☛ Call for Papers - PGConf India 2025
Hello,
Greetings from India PostgreSQL User Group! We are pleased to announce that PGConf India 2025 will be held in Bengaluru, India from March 5th 2025 to March 7th 2025.
Call for papers is out now! Please submit your proposal by signing up on PGConf.in and following the instructions there. The last date for submission is October 15th, 2024. We would encourage everyone to submit their proposals as early as possible without waiting till the last date.
With growing popularity and adoption of PostgreSQL, PGConf India has become one of the largest events in this part of the world. We expect more than 400 delegates to attend this upcoming event. So this gives you a great opportunity to present your work in front of a large audience. More details about the conference are available on the conference website.
PostgreSQL ☛ Nordic PGDay 2025 - Call for papers open and accepting sponsors
Nordic PGDay will once again return to Copenhagen for a day of PostgreSQL by the sea on March 18 2025. Nordic PGDay is a one-day single track event (with an adjoining sponsor track) focusing on bringing together the postgres community in the Nordic region.