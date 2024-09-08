PGConf India 2025 and Nordic PGDay 2025

Hello,

Greetings from India PostgreSQL User Group! We are pleased to announce that PGConf India 2025 will be held in Bengaluru, India from March 5th 2025 to March 7th 2025.

Call for papers is out now! Please submit your proposal by signing up on PGConf.in and following the instructions there. The last date for submission is October 15th, 2024. We would encourage everyone to submit their proposals as early as possible without waiting till the last date.

With growing popularity and adoption of PostgreSQL, PGConf India has become one of the largest events in this part of the world. We expect more than 400 delegates to attend this upcoming event. So this gives you a great opportunity to present your work in front of a large audience. More details about the conference are available on the conference website.