today's leftovers

Doomsday or not, knowledge should be preserved.

The fight over digital rights makes one thing certain: self-hosting is no longer just for tech enthusiasts—it's a way to safeguard the future of information.

And hey, if the world suddenly descends into chaos and governments crumble, wouldn’t it be nice to have your own library of human history and science on tap?

I am not a doomsday survivalist (yet), but I like post-apocalyptic movies and games. And they have taught me that preserving knowledge is crucial for the human race.