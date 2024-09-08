today's leftovers
-
Lee Yingtong Li ☛ Neonatal jaundice treatment thresholds calculator (NICE guidelines)
Please note that the calculator is based on the 2010 NICE treatment thresholds, which differ to alternative treatment threshold graphs such as those in the 2022 American Academy of Paediatrics guidelines or Queensland Health guidelines.
The calculator is licensed under the GNU AGPLv3; source code is available at https://yingtongli.me/git/bilirubin-calculator.
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-01 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #297
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
CubicleNate ☛ Dolphin-Plugins | Must have for KDE Plasma
Dolphin is the default file manager in the KDE Plasma desktop environment and although it is the most feature-rich file manager available on any computer in any time in history, it can always use a few more functions.
-
-
Arch Family
-
It's FOSS ☛ Taking Knowledge in My Own Hands By Self Hosting Wikipedia and Arch Wiki
Doomsday or not, knowledge should be preserved.
The fight over digital rights makes one thing certain: self-hosting is no longer just for tech enthusiasts—it's a way to safeguard the future of information.
And hey, if the world suddenly descends into chaos and governments crumble, wouldn’t it be nice to have your own library of human history and science on tap?
I am not a doomsday survivalist (yet), but I like post-apocalyptic movies and games. And they have taught me that preserving knowledge is crucial for the human race.
-