GNU/Linux Software Lists and Advice
Best Linux Software for Developers and Programmers [Ed: Starts the list with proprietary Microsoft spyware, so already suspect]
Linux has long been the preferred operating system for developers and programmers due to its flexibility, customization options, and robust support for open-source tools. It provides a powerful platform for coding, testing, and deploying software across various environments. With numerous distributions (distros) available, Linux offers a rich ecosystem of software that caters to different programming needs. Whether you're a seasoned developer or just starting, finding the right tools can significantly enhance your productivity. This article explores the best Linux software for developers and programmers, covering everything from text editors and IDEs to version control tools and terminal emulators.
XDA ☛ Ubuntu tip of the day: Check which apps start with your PC to lower boot times
An application or service can be configured to start with the OS booting up. Whether it's macOS, Linux, or Windows, this feature allows for frequently used apps to launch without human intervention, improving convenience but can sacrifice the speed at which the OS can boot to the desktop. In Ubuntu, you can run Startup Applications Preferences to check what will automatically launch alongside the OS. Want to speed things up a bit? Disable or remove apps and services you don't typically use regularly.
HowTo Geek ☛ What’s Your Favorite Text Editor for Linux?
If you're diving very deep into a Linux operating system, you're going to need to edit some text files. Long-time players like Vim and Emacs carry reputations as the best, if not the most beginner-friendly. So which of the text editors for Linux are you using to edit your config files?