GNU/Linux Software Lists and Advice

An application or service can be configured to start with the OS booting up. Whether it's macOS, Linux, or Windows, this feature allows for frequently used apps to launch without human intervention, improving convenience but can sacrifice the speed at which the OS can boot to the desktop. In Ubuntu, you can run Startup Applications Preferences to check what will automatically launch alongside the OS. Want to speed things up a bit? Disable or remove apps and services you don't typically use regularly.