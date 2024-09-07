Alejandro Colomar, who has been maintaining the GNU/Linux man pages for the

last four years, has announced

that he will have to stop that work.

I've been doing it in my free time, and no company has sponsored

that work at all. At the moment, I cannot sustain this work

economically any more, and will temporarily and indefinitely stop

working on this project. If any company has interests in the

future of the project, I'd welcome an offer to sponsor my work

here; if so, please let me know.