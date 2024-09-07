today's howtos
Rlang ☛ Navigating Linux with ‘pwd’, ‘cd’, and ‘ls’: A Beginner’s Guide
I have mentioned in my previous linux post that I am on my own personal journey to learn it. I have been using it for sometime but not really understanding the commands. So I have started this blog post series on Linux for Friday’s. This is the second post in the series. So thanks for joining!
LWN ☛ Man pages maintenance suspended
Alejandro Colomar, who has been maintaining the GNU/Linux man pages for the
last four years, has announced
that he will have to stop that work.
I've been doing it in my free time, and no company has sponsored
that work at all. At the moment, I cannot sustain this work
economically any more, and will temporarily and indefinitely stop
working on this project. If any company has interests in the
future of the project, I'd welcome an offer to sponsor my work
here; if so, please let me know.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Python Pip on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Python is one of the most popular programming languages, and Pip is an essential tool for managing Python packages. As a developer working with Python on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, installing Pip is a crucial step in setting up your development environment.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ISPConfig on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
ISPConfig stands as a powerful, open-source hosting control panel that simplifies the management of web servers. For system administrators and web hosting providers, ISPConfig offers an intuitive interface to handle multiple services, including web, email, DNS, and FTP, all from a single dashboard.
ID Root ☛ Wc Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
Linux, renowned for its powerful command-line utilities, offers a plethora of tools for efficient text processing and file manipulation. Among these versatile tools, the ‘wc’ command stands out as an indispensable asset for system administrators, developers, and power users alike.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenConnect VPN on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In today’s digital age, online security and privacy have become paramount concerns for individuals and businesses alike. Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) have emerged as a reliable solution to protect your internet traffic and safeguard sensitive information from prying eyes.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Linkwarden on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Linkwarden on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Linkwarden is a self-hosted, open-source bookmark and link management platform designed to help users organize their web resources efficiently.
How to Install WHM CPanel on Almalinux 9 or Rocky GNU/Linux 9
WHM cPanel is a popular software that provides a web-based control panel for command-line servers. Cpanel allows users to easily manage websites, emails, databases, and other server configurations using a graphical user interface.
LinuxBuz ☛ How to Checkout a Git Pull Request for Code Review
Code reviews are a vital part of software development. They help catch bugs early, ensure code quality, and foster collaboration.
TecAdmin ☛ Using Colors in Shell Scripts
Shell scripts are great tools that help you automate tasks on Unix-like operating systems. You can even make them look better by changing text color, font, and background color. This guide will show you how to do that in your shell scripts. What Are Shell Scripts?