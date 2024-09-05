Tux Machines

AAEON’s PICO & GENE Boards with Intel Atom x7000RE Processors

The PICO-ASL4, built on the 100mm x 72mm PICO-ITX form factor, supports Intel Atom x7433RE and x7835RE processors and can accommodate up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM using a single-channel SODIMM Non-ECC module.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Adjust Cursor Size on Kubuntu KDE

This tutorial will help you adjust cursor size on Kubuntu KDE. This is useful for people like teachers and those with vision impairments and you can help them by exercising simple procedures below. It is a continuation to our tutorials in same configuration for MATE and GNOME users respectively. Now let's try it out.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 13.5.3

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Arti 1.2.7 is released: onion services, RPC, and more

This release adds support for restricted discovery mode (previously known as "client authorization") in Arti's hidden service (.onion service) implementation. It also contains a number of bugfixes, cleanups, and improvements, and behind the scenes work on the RPC subsystem, DoS resistance, and relay infrastructure. For full details on what we've done, and for information about many smaller and less visible changes as well, please see the CHANGELOG.

news

Today in Techrights

Sep 05, 2024

College football stadium Georgia, USA

Updated This Past Day

  1. [Meme] Microsoft's LinkedIn and GitHub: Fakes, Misinformation, and Plagiarism
    it's like a "trip" and a trap

    New

  2. Central African Republic (CAR): Windows Becoming Extinct
    Call it a CARnage
  3. And We're Back to the EPO... Software Patents Flooding a Deeply Crooked System, Piggybacking Buzzwords Like "Hey Hi" (AI)
    "The Süddeutsche Zeitung of 12 August 2024 contains a detailed article highlighting the fact that companies from Asia and the USA are filing many more patent applications in the field of artificial intelligence than European companies."
  4. Links 04/09/2024: Colleges Without Deadlines, Android 15
    Links for the day
  5. Gemini Links 04/09/2024: Sweden’s Fossil Fuel Helpers and Updated Version of Literata
    Links for the day
  6. Links 04/09/2024: Section 230 TikTok Ruling and "How Telegram Became a Sanctuary for Domestic Terrorists"
    Links for the day
  7. Windows Falls From 99% to 5% in Cameroon
    Notice the shift away from desktops/laptops
  8. [Meme] Sorry, No Sorry
    Microsoft disconnected from reality? Or just pushing Windows?
  9. Microsoft Windows Dives to 10% in Angola (It Used to be 98%)
    4 months ago it was 12%
  10. Free Software Foundation (FSF) Board: Still a Happy Family
    Oliva and Bénassy are the ones who are not in the Board of Directors but are voting members
  11. Let's Encrypt and Other Certificate Authorities (CAs) Are Not About Security and Privacy
    "Encrypt" like "crypto" 'coins', i.e. a misnomer or misdirection
  12. Viet Nam: GNU/Linux Rises to 7% (Desktops/Laptops), Windows Falls to 7% (Overall)
    This is how statCounter sees it
  13. How-To Geek Changed Ownership a Year Ago, Now It Covers GNU/Linux Quite a Lot
    let's examine closely
  14. Sign of Going Mainstream and Growing Interest in GNU/Linux
    About a month ago a sister site of MakeUseOf, How-To Geek, picked the baton and started covering GNU/Linux at least once a day
  15. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  16. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, September 03, 2024
    IRC logs for Tuesday, September 03, 2024
  17. [Meme] Arnold Explains the Future of Microsoft Windows to a Bot
    full sensor forensics/surveillance on all user activity under the guise of 'AI'
  18. More IBM Layoffs (Just Days After 1,000+ Laid Off in China)
    Some people at IBM get fired just for their skin colour
  19. Terms of Service (TOS) Under Scrutiny - Part XII - Microsoft's LinkedIn Grants Itself Licence for Plagiarism, Distortion of Facts
    Bruce Perens mentions LinkedIn TOS
  20. October Surprise Becomes September Surprise (Windows Will Get Banned in Many Places)
    The "AI" bubble is already popping
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

NIST Releases First Post-Quantum Encryption Algorithms
Some new standard (Standards/Consortia picks)
Not the Traffic We Wanted [original]
The Web is becoming such a sordid mess - a vortex full of malicious bots
With Windows, You Don't Own Your Computer
The nerve...
Hip, Hip, Hooray! Elastic (Almost) Comes Back Home to Open Source
There was some unexpected good news yesterday. Elasticsearch and Kibana are again open source, available under the AGPL
Asking for donations in Plasma
Why do we ask for donations so often? Because it’s important! As KDE becomes more successful and an increasing number of people use our software
Debian 11 ’Bullseye’ Enters Long Term Support Phase
This shift comes exactly three years after its initial release
Mozilla Firefox 130 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla Firefox 130 open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser is now available for download ahead of its official unveiling on September 3rd, 2024, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and improvements.
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
4 more picks
Torvalds to Speak in Open Source Summit Europe 2024, Linux 6.12 Kernel Details
some Linux news
Programming Leftovers
Coding related picks
Fvwm and GNOME: keyboard control and internship project
Some desktop updates
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Mozilla: AudD® Music Recognition and Firefox Developer Experience
Mozilla news and picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Linux Matters, "Linux" Foundation Podcast Boosting Microsoft
3 new episodes
today's howtos
many howtos for the evening
Orange Pi Now has an Open Source RISC-V SBC [With M.2 Slot]
they never had a RISC-V product.
'The Linux of processors' - New breed of Chinese super CPUs emerge on US soil as universities back open source high performance RISC-V processors to be the next big thing in HPC
XiangShan has also received support from various companies, leading to the formation of a group focused on further developing the processor and promoting the RISC-V ecosystem
Security Leftovers
Security updates and incidents
Blaming "Linux" for Holes in Proprietary Software Made for Windows
new FUD trend
Open Hardware and Retro: Pentium, C64, 2GB Raspberry Pi 5, and More
4 stories for now
Linux Gaining Ground in Automotive
EE Times Europe spoke to sources at Automotive Grade Linux and automotive software developer Elektrobit to learn how Linux is rapidly gaining adoption in the automotive industry.
A Clean Linux Installation For An Android TV Box
Although Android technically runs on top of Linux
Android Leftovers
Google: "Today we're releasing Android 15"
Tellico 4.0 Released
I’m excited to make Tellico 4.0 available as the first version to leverage the new Qt6 and KDE Frameworks 6 libraries
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.8, Linux 6.6.49, Linux 6.1.108, Linux 5.15.166, Linux 5.10.225, Linux 5.4.283, and Linux 4.19.321
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.8 kernel
The future of first-party open source events
In this post, I’m discussing only first-party open source events — events run by a project for its contributor and/or user communities
KDE Dolphin cannot compress compressed files
If you think about it, Dolphin is pretty amazing
today's howtos
many howtos for this afternoon
Bebras Challenge 2024 and Raspberry Pi
Some Raspberry Pi news
Tor Browser 13.5.3 Hiring for Web Standard
Some Web news
Android Leftovers
Android taskbar pinning makes surprise return with Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework
Core, Extra, Multilib? Unraveling the Arch Linux Repositories
New to Arch Linux? You should know about the various repositories Arch provides
Games: Humble Choice, Steam Space Exploration Fest, and More
Some of the latest from GamingOnLinux
Square Enix invests in Playtron for their Linux-based PlaytronOS - first Alpha out now
Linux-based PlaytronOS behind the scenes
GNU/Linux is Definitely Growing, Microsoft is Still Trying to Sabotage It [original]
we ought to get ready for or expect many more people (and businesses, governments etc.) to move to GNU/Linux
today's howtos
only a few for now
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Don't Be Held Back by Your Default Linux Text Editor, Try These Instead
check out a few of these alternative text editors
Android Leftovers
Android Has Five New Features Out Today
GNU screen 5 proves it's still got game even after 37 years
First major version in two decades is worth getting to know
Retiring from the Rust for Linux project
This is as short a series as one can be
Audacity 3.6.2 Audio Editor Adds Legacy Effects Section, Fixes Multiple Bugs
Audacity 3.6.2 has been released today as the latest stable release of this open-source, free, and cross-platform digital audio editor and recording application that fixes multiple bugs in the Audacity 3.6 series.
August GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali
Fifteen new GNU releases in the last month (as of August 31, 2024)
7 things I never do after I install Linux (and why you shouldn't either)
Linux is a powerful and user-friendly operating system that allows you to do far more than you can with Windows
Nitrux 3.6.1 Immutable and Systemd-Free Distro Improves Language Support
Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.6.1 as the latest ISO snapshot of this rolling-release, immutable, and systemd-free distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux.
You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Here’s How
Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS is out today as the first point release to the long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and Canonical has finally opened the upgrade path for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) users.
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, WordPress Briefing, Late Night Linux, and Right To Repair
4 new episodes
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD)
some security-related picks
today's leftovers
Open Hardware, IBM, and more
Free Software and Openwashing by Microsoft Front Group OSI
some FOSS related picks
Programming and Standards
mostly coding-related news
Canonical/Ubuntu News
corporate stuff from Canonical/Ubuntu
today's howtos
many howtos for evening time
Good Reason to Delete Windows, Not Dual-Boot, and Call Out the Microsofters Who Worked to Impose 'Secure' Boot, Undermining Antitrust Complaints
Windows TCO
GNU libffcall 2.5 is released
libffcall version 2.5 is released.
Tauon Music Player Adds Native Support for PipeWire
Tauon music player (once known as Tauon Music Box) now offers native PipeWire audio playback on GNU/Linux
Debian 12.7 “Bookworm” Released with 55 Security Updates and 51 Bug Fixes
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.7 as a new ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
7 of the Best Lightweight Operating Systems for Raspberry Pi
top picks for the best lightweight OS available on the Raspberry Pi today
OpenBSD and NetBSD Leftovers
Some BSD picks for today
Open Hardware/Modding: Coreboot, RemoteLab, Raspberry Pi, and More
5 stories about devices and such
Firefox 131 Beta Improves Translations, Adds Temporary Site Permissions
With Firefox 130 rolling out today to all supported platforms, Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 131, to the beta channel for public testing.
Windows TCO Leftovers
3 stories of Windows TCO
5 Things to Consider Before Picking Your First Linux Distro
Linux comes in all shapes and sizes—which we call distros
Calligra 4.0.1
Calligra 4.0.1 is out. This small releases mostly contains fixes for distributions issues and updated translations
today's howtos
many howtos for this morning
Debian: Upgrades, Steve McIntyre Turns 50, and Rust Becoming "an unmaintainable mess for stable-minded distribution vendors."
3 items about Debian for today
Linux 6.11-rc6
Things look pretty normal
Samba 4.21 Launches with Enhanced Security Features
Samba 4.21, a free software re-implementation of the SMB protocol, rolls out with enhancements in LDAP TLS, user validation, and more
Why Is It Called a Terminal "Emulator"?
Once you start to dabble with Linux, you’ll encounter the phrase “terminal emulator” over and over again
These Were Infuriating Things About Linux, Now They're No Longer Issues
I've used Linux extensively for around 15 years
Which Linux Distro Is Most Like macOS?
I love the flexibility of Linux and the interface of macOS
Games: Coromon: Rogue Planet, Nordhold: Origins, GOG
GamingOnLinux's latest 8
Linux smashes another market share record for August 2024 on Statcounter
Another fresh month and so we have the latest operating system market share details from Statcounter
Wireshark 4.4 Released with Automatic Profile Switching, Many Improvements
Wireshark 4.4 has been released as the latest stable version of this popular network protocol analyzer software adding new features and improvements.
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
There are a fairly wide of free and open source application servers for Python
July and August in KDE PIM
Here's our bi-monthly update from KDE's personal information management applications team
Self Hosting IRC: What are Your Options?
Looking to host your own IRC? Here are the options you can explore
OrangePi RV SBC Gains JH7110 RISC-V Processor and PCIe 2.0 Interface
The OrangePi RV is a development board based on the open-source RISC-V architecture
Free and open source software and other market failures
Understanding the free and open-source software (FOSS) movement has, since its beginning, implied crossing many disciplinary boundaries
Valve Steam Deck as a stepping stone to the Linux desktop
This Linux-powered handheld gaming console is great for gamers and is a gateway to Linux desktop users.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles