[Meme] Microsoft's LinkedIn and GitHub: Fakes, Misinformation, and Plagiarism
it's like a "trip" and a trap
-
Central African Republic (CAR): Windows Becoming Extinct
Call it a CARnage
-
And We're Back to the EPO... Software Patents Flooding a Deeply Crooked System, Piggybacking Buzzwords Like "Hey Hi" (AI)
"The Süddeutsche Zeitung of 12 August 2024 contains a detailed article highlighting the fact that companies from Asia and the USA are filing many more patent applications in the field of artificial intelligence than European companies."
-
Links 04/09/2024: Colleges Without Deadlines, Android 15
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 04/09/2024: Sweden’s Fossil Fuel Helpers and Updated Version of Literata
Links for the day
-
Links 04/09/2024: Section 230 TikTok Ruling and "How Telegram Became a Sanctuary for Domestic Terrorists"
Links for the day
-
Windows Falls From 99% to 5% in Cameroon
Notice the shift away from desktops/laptops
-
[Meme] Sorry, No Sorry
Microsoft disconnected from reality? Or just pushing Windows?
-
Microsoft Windows Dives to 10% in Angola (It Used to be 98%)
4 months ago it was 12%
-
Free Software Foundation (FSF) Board: Still a Happy Family
Oliva and Bénassy are the ones who are not in the Board of Directors but are voting members
-
Let's Encrypt and Other Certificate Authorities (CAs) Are Not About Security and Privacy
"Encrypt" like "crypto" 'coins', i.e. a misnomer or misdirection
-
Viet Nam: GNU/Linux Rises to 7% (Desktops/Laptops), Windows Falls to 7% (Overall)
This is how statCounter sees it
-
How-To Geek Changed Ownership a Year Ago, Now It Covers GNU/Linux Quite a Lot
let's examine closely
-
Sign of Going Mainstream and Growing Interest in GNU/Linux
About a month ago a sister site of MakeUseOf, How-To Geek, picked the baton and started covering GNU/Linux at least once a day
-
-
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, September 03, 2024
IRC logs for Tuesday, September 03, 2024
-
[Meme] Arnold Explains the Future of Microsoft Windows to a Bot
full sensor forensics/surveillance on all user activity under the guise of 'AI'
-
More IBM Layoffs (Just Days After 1,000+ Laid Off in China)
Some people at IBM get fired just for their skin colour
-
Terms of Service (TOS) Under Scrutiny - Part XII - Microsoft's LinkedIn Grants Itself Licence for Plagiarism, Distortion of Facts
Bruce Perens mentions LinkedIn TOS
-
October Surprise Becomes September Surprise (Windows Will Get Banned in Many Places)
The "AI" bubble is already popping
