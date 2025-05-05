Ever felt that copy-pasting using the mouse gets tiresome? Especially when you're more comfortable using the terminal and the keyboard, switching to the mouse can be counterproductive. The xclip command will help you stay on your keyboard when you want to copy and paste content.

What Is xclip?

xclip is a command-line utility used on Linux systems with an X11 implementation to interact with the X selection (also known as the clipboard). It allows you to copy text from files or standard input and make it available for pasting in other X applications. xclip can also print the contents of the X selection to standard output. It has many useful options and use cases to explore.

Even though it sounds like xclip is only meant for systems that use the X window manager. That's not the case, as you'll see how I use it on a Wayland system.