How To Install and Play League of Legends GNU/Linux (2025)
LoL is a 3D multiplayer online battle arena that runs in 3 different modes: Twisted Treeline. Summoner’s Rift. Howling Abyss. In each game, the teas bypass defensive line structures to destroy a core building in the enemy team base and achieve victory. The match lasts an average of 26-60 minutes.
Creating an Encrypted Backup Drive That Works on Windows, Mac, and Linux
While Windows and MacOS include disk encryption tools (BitLocker and FileVault, respectively), they only work on their native platforms. This is fine if you keep a spare device available to read encrypted backups created using these tools, but it may hinder getting your files back if you're in a hurry or can't afford to purchase another modern Mac or Windows PC immediately.
VeraCrypt is a disk encryption tool that works on Windows, MacOS, and Linux, and can be used for encrypting backups stored on external drives. This makes it ideal for creating backups that you can have ready access to if you lose your main device, allowing you to access encrypted files from almost any available PC.
How Linux Exit Codes Help You Write Robust Scripts
Every Linux command will print error messages if it fails, but this information is difficult to rely on. Your scripts should make use of exit codes to be as robust as possible.
This Linux Command Lets You Copy & Paste Without a Mouse
Ever felt that copy-pasting using the mouse gets tiresome? Especially when you're more comfortable using the terminal and the keyboard, switching to the mouse can be counterproductive. The xclip command will help you stay on your keyboard when you want to copy and paste content.
What Is xclip?
xclip is a command-line utility used on Linux systems with an X11 implementation to interact with the X selection (also known as the clipboard). It allows you to copy text from files or standard input and make it available for pasting in other X applications. xclip can also print the contents of the X selection to standard output. It has many useful options and use cases to explore.
Even though it sounds like xclip is only meant for systems that use the X window manager. That's not the case, as you'll see how I use it on a Wayland system.
10 Kubuntu Linux Keyboard Shortcuts I Use Every Day
Running Kubuntu or another KDE Plasma desktop Linux distribution? I work almost exclusively with KDE Plasma desktop environment. I use these shortcuts every day I as read, write, and edit, and you can too so long as you're running Plasma.
As far as environments go, Plasma specifically is great for efficient and productive work, which is visible in its array of shortcuts. They're flexible too; if you open System Settings and go to the Shortcuts tab, any of these can be changed, and you can make your own too.
One more quick note before we get started: KDE Plasma uses the label "Meta" to refer to what on Windows you would call the Windows key. Other Linux distros call this the Super key. So when you see Meta in this list, know that it's referring to the key to the left of the space bar, and between Ctrl and Alt, that's usually labeled with a Windows logo.