Review: CachyOS 250330

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 05, 2025



Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

In a lot of ways CachyOS felt a lot like EndeavourOS, which I had just finished reviewing shortly before downloading CachyOS. This gave me the frequent sense of deja vu while setting up Cachy. The two distributions both use Arch as a base, both run Plasma on the live media, both use the Calamares installer, both allow the user to select their desktop at install time, and they use similar mini software centres launched from similar welcome windows. In short, much of my first day with both distributions was similar.

In a direct comparison between the two, CachyOS frequently came up short compared to Endeavour. Cachy was slower to boot (from the live media), didn't boot automatically once installed, its live version of Plasma was slower, and its initial software centre less organized. The live session was louder/more distracting and, once installed, I ran into more problems with the LXQt desktop than I had with Endeavour's Plasma desktop.

Once Cachy was up and running there were additional quirks and problems. For example, Fish not working in my default terminal was an issue I had to work around. I found the duplication of Firefox (Firefoxes?) strange, and the hunt for Limine settings frustrating.