[Old] Delan Azabani ☛ The modern OpenBSD home router
It’s no secret that most consumer routers ship with software that’s flaky at best, and prohibitively insecure at worst. While I’ve had good experiences with OpenWrt and pfSense, I wanted to build a router from the ground up, both to understand the stack and to have something to tinker with. I found many solid tutorials out there, but few of them covered the intricacies of both PPP and IPv6. Here’s what I’ve learned.
Simon Safar ☛ You Can Run a DNS Server - simonsafar.com
In fact, it's not especially even hard to run a DNS server.
In case you were wondering whether this would mean... writing zone files with some arcane syntax that BIND 9 is apparently famous of, I hereby present the main point of this post a recommendation for which DNS server to choose.
Alan Norbauer ☛ Dying for Beauty
Well, that was a wild success— for my unhinged definition of success. I hit publish so the article you’re now looking at has pretty source code. Go ahead, hit ⌥ ⌘ + U or Ctrl + U
and marvel. I’ll wait.
Look, I’m not going to justify this experiment. It makes no sense that it pleases me that my website’s html/css/js is pretty when you pull up the source. So that’s it. There’s nothing else to say about it. It is what it is.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Vivaldi Browser on Fedora 42
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vivaldi Browser on Fedora 42. Vivaldi browser stands as one of the most customizable and feature-rich web browsers available for GNU/Linux users today. With Fedora 42’s cutting-edge environment, pairing it with Vivaldi creates a powerful browsing experience tailored to your exact preferences.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Linkwarden on Manjaro
Linkwarden stands as a powerful, open-source bookmark management solution designed for those who value privacy and customization. This self-hosted application empowers users to organize, categorize, and archive web content efficiently while maintaining complete control over their data.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Varnish on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Varnish Cache is a powerful HTTP accelerator designed to significantly enhance the performance of content-heavy dynamic websites. As a caching HTTP reverse proxy, Varnish stores copies of your web pages in memory, dramatically reducing backend server load and delivering content to users at lightning-fast speeds.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Stable Diffusion on Linux Mint 22
Linux Mint provides an excellent platform for running Hey Hi (AI) applications like Stable Diffusion, offering stability, performance, and user-friendly configuration options.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VLC Media Player on Fedora 42
VLC Media Player stands as one of the most versatile and powerful multimedia players available for GNU/Linux systems. For Fedora 42 users, having VLC installed opens up a world of multimedia possibilities with support for virtually every audio and video format imaginable.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Install and Optimize Obsidian on Linux
Looking for a feature-packed and a clean note-taking app on Linux? Obsidian is a great app to try out, but proper setup is key. Let's go through the installation process and key optimizations to ensure Obsidian runs smoothly on your Linux system.
Why Use Obsidian?
When it comes to note-taking apps, there are several options to choose from, such as Notion, Evernote, and OneNote. While I've found each of these apps has its strengths, I eventually settled on Obsidian for myself, and I've been using for over a year now to store all my writing and journals. There are clear reasons for this.
Whether you're a student, a researcher, or a writer, Obsidian can help with organizing information, capturing insights, and coming up with new ideas. The best feature for me is the ability to interconnect notes so that any note taken in the past can be reused and linked with newer topics, helping with remembering and retaining information. For example, if you were taking notes on Machine Learning, you could link previously learned math topics to maybe numerical computing or linear algebra.
HowTo Geek ☛ Everything You Need to Build a Custom NAS Box
While you could buy an off-the-shelf NAS, sometimes it's better (and more fun) to build your own. From case to storage, here's everything you need to build your very own network attached storage system.
The Case You Pick Sets the Tone for Your Build
When building a NAS, there are a lot of things to consider. The main one is what footprint you want the system to take up.
If you're after a slim and slender build, that will determine what storage you can go with. Are you okay with a larger system? That changes things too.
HowTo Geek ☛ 3 Reasons to Replace Your NAS' OS (and 3 Reasons Not To)
There are many reasons to replace your manufacturer's operating system with something else. However, there are also several reasons to just stick with what came on your NAS. Here's why I think you should (and why you shouldn't) replace the OS on your NAS.
What Is a NAS OS?
When you think of an operating system, you likely think of Linux, Windows, or macOS. A NAS operating system isn't much different and is often based on Linux, but it functions in a slightly different way.
HowTo Geek ☛ 7 Settings I Change After Installing Ubuntu
Every time I install Ubuntu, whether it's a fresh setup or an upgrade—I follow a checklist of tweaks I immediately apply. It's a set of changes I always make to ensure the system feels comfortable, familiar, and efficient for me.
Before digging in, let me be clear: this isn't a "You Must Do This" list. While these settings work perfectly for my workflow, your preferences may vary. Maybe you'll get some inspiration, or maybe you'll disagree entirely—and that's totally fine! Linux, especially Ubuntu, is all about making it your own.
The New Stack ☛ Linux: An Introduction to User Management
Should you use useradd or adduser? This tutorial will teach you how to manage other users on your Linux machine.