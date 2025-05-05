Looking for a feature-packed and a clean note-taking app on Linux? Obsidian is a great app to try out, but proper setup is key. Let's go through the installation process and key optimizations to ensure Obsidian runs smoothly on your Linux system.

Why Use Obsidian?

When it comes to note-taking apps, there are several options to choose from, such as Notion, Evernote, and OneNote. While I've found each of these apps has its strengths, I eventually settled on Obsidian for myself, and I've been using for over a year now to store all my writing and journals. There are clear reasons for this.

Whether you're a student, a researcher, or a writer, Obsidian can help with organizing information, capturing insights, and coming up with new ideas. The best feature for me is the ability to interconnect notes so that any note taken in the past can be reused and linked with newer topics, helping with remembering and retaining information. For example, if you were taking notes on Machine Learning, you could link previously learned math topics to maybe numerical computing or linear algebra.