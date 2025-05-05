Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Welcome to post 47 in the $R^4 series!

r2u provides Ubuntu binaries for all CRAN packages for the R system. It started three years ago, and offers for GNU/Linux users on Ubuntu what windows and macOS users already experience: fast, easy and reliable installation of binary packages. But by integrating with the system package manager (which is something that cannot be done on those other operating systems) we can fully and completely integrate it with underlying system. External libraries are resolved as shared libraries and handled by the system package manager. This offers fully automatic installation both at the initial installation and all subsequent upgrades. R users just say, e.g., install.packages("sf") and spatial libraries proj , gdal , geotiff (as well as several others) are automatically installed as dependencies in the correct versions. And they remain installed along with sf as the system manager now knows of the dependency.