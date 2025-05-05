news
Last Month From HowTo Geek and Bunnie Huang
GNU/Linux
-
Desktop/Laptop
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Framework's Laptop 12 Pre-orders Start Today, But Not in the US
Framework, the company making slick yet modular and repairable laptops, is finally ready for you to get your hands on the all-new Framework Laptop 12. In an effort to make small entry-level laptops great, pre-orders are live starting today, April 9th, but we have some bad news.
Ahead of pre-orders opening, Framework revealed that the launch and order system is being delayed for customers in the United States. Unfortunately, that's about all we know right now, and it sounds like price increases or fewer options could accompany its arrival. For everyone else, pre-orders start today.
The company said, "We're incrementally making adjustments for US customers as tariff impact comes into effect." The company then mentioned that it'll detail the next step, which would be repricing products for U.S. buyers until the company has final confirmation that it has no other alternative route. So, it sounds like the laptop in the U.S. will either go up in price, have fewer customization options, or a bit of both. We'll have to wait and see.
-
-
Server
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Docker vs. Virtual Machines What’s Best for Your Homelab?
When it comes to your homelab, there are two main technologies at play when it comes to running your services: virtual machines and Docker containers. Here's a breakdown of what makes them different, and which you should use in your homelab.
What Is a Docker Container?
If you've never heard of a Docker container before, here's Docker's own definition: "... a lightweight, standalone, executable package of software that includes everything needed to run an application: code, runtime, system tools, system libraries and settings."
In plain English, it's essentially a self-contained package that has everything needed to run the software that you want, and is pre-configured. In essence, it's a tiny virtual installation of whatever operating system base the container uses that's pre-programmed to do a specific task.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
HowTo Geek ☛ The 34-Year-Old AmigaOS 3 Just Got a Surprise Update
Hyperion Entertainment just released the third-ever update for AmigaOS 3.2. This update, available to registered customers, introduces a mess of bugfixes and cosmetic improvements for compatible systems.
Released in 2021, AmigaOS 3.2 is a upgraded take on 1991's AmigaOS 3.1. It's designed for classic 68K Amiga hardware and, unlike the "Amiga-like: AROS or MorphOS platforms, it utilizes original AmigaOS source code.
The 3.2.3 update introduces an improved ReAction toolkit and enhanced TextEditor customization, plus bugfixes for DiskDoctor and HDToolbox, among other things. However, this update will primarily appeal to hobbyists with PiStorm-upgraded systems that can take advantage of improved high-color and high-resolution settings in AmigaOS.
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Bunnie Huang ☛ 2025-04-30 [Older] Name that Ware, April 2025
-
Bunnie Huang ☛ 2025-04-30 [Older] Winner, Name that Ware March 2025
-
-