Last Month From HowTo Geek and Bunnie Huang

Framework, the company making slick yet modular and repairable laptops, is finally ready for you to get your hands on the all-new Framework Laptop 12. In an effort to make small entry-level laptops great, pre-orders are live starting today, April 9th, but we have some bad news.

Ahead of pre-orders opening, Framework revealed that the launch and order system is being delayed for customers in the United States. Unfortunately, that's about all we know right now, and it sounds like price increases or fewer options could accompany its arrival. For everyone else, pre-orders start today.

The company said, "We're incrementally making adjustments for US customers as tariff impact comes into effect." The company then mentioned that it'll detail the next step, which would be repricing products for U.S. buyers until the company has final confirmation that it has no other alternative route. So, it sounds like the laptop in the U.S. will either go up in price, have fewer customization options, or a bit of both. We'll have to wait and see.