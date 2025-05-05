Tux Machines

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 4th, 2025

LinuxGizmos.com

Open Home Foundation Marks Second Year with Structural Changes and Home Assistant 2025.4 Update

April 2025 marked the start of the Open Home Foundation’s second year. Since its launch at the State of the Open Home 2024 event, the Foundation has grown rapidly, gaining broad community and industry support. Last month’s 2025 event highlighted key milestones from its first year and outlined plans for continued development.

LILYGO T-Echo Lite Offers Integrated LoRa, GNSS, and E-Paper Display in Compact Form

The LILYGO T-Echo Lite is a compact wireless development board designed for embedded applications that require long-range communication, positioning, and low-power display capabilities. Built around the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller, the platform supports a wide range of wireless protocols and is available in several hardware configurations.

Luckfox Core1106 Smart 86 Box with Touchscreen, RS485 Interface, and Optional Wireless Connectivity

The Luckfox Core1106 Smart 86 Box is a development board designed for integration into standard 86-type wall enclosures. Based on the Luckfox-Pico-86-Panel series, it features Rockchip’s RV1106G2 or RV1106G3 processor and is intended for use in smart home interfaces and industrial control systems.

9 of the best atomic or immutable Linux distributions

Immutable

Quoting: 9 of the best atomic or immutable Linux distributions in 2025 —

The emergence of a new breed of Linux distributions called atomic or immutable Linux distributions is one of the most exciting and innovative developments in the operating system arena in a very long time. So called because of the nature of their core system and how they receive updates, these immutable or atomic Linux distributions are not as numerous as their non-immutable siblings, but they are growing.

Amazon smart TVs could soon replace Fire OS with Linux-based Vega OS | TechSpot
New Fire OS devices are still in the pipeline, though
Urgent - OSU Open Source Lab needs your help
Oregon State University’s Open Source Lab (OSL) has been a major supporter of Gentoo Linux and many other software projects for years
Wine 10.7
The Wine development release 10.7 is now available
Notes from the Graz Plasma sprint
A few days ago I returned home from a wonderful Plasma sprint in Graz, Austria
[GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room
broken promises by the Foundation
 
9 of the best atomic or immutable Linux distributions
Features common to immutable distros includes but is not limited to
Review: CachyOS 250330
The CachyOS distribution is an Arch-based project which places a strong emphasis on speed
Linux 6.15-rc5
"So we may have had a larger merge window than usual, but the rc releases continue to look pretty regular."
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 4th, 2025
The 238th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 4th, 2025.
Ubuntu Unity 25.04 and Ubuntu IoT Day in Singapore
Android Leftovers
First Look at Google’s Unfinished DeX-Like Desktop Mode for Android
Linux Kernel to Drop Support for Legacy i486 and Early 586 CPUs
Linux kernel developers target outdated CPU support
4 reasons every software enthusiast should try a Linux VM (even if you don't always use it)
You should at the very least try configuring a virtual machine (VM) on Windows or macOS with a Linux distro
I tried Hannah Montana Linux in 2025 - here’s how it went
From stable and pragmatic distros to their quirky counterparts, the Linux ecosystem is chock-full of cool distributions
Wifislax – Slackware-based live distribution
Wifislax is a Slackware-based live distro containing a variety of security and forensics tools
Minimise branding-related risks when your company has a commercial and an open source profile
I am not a branding expert
Android Leftovers
Android is evolving with Gen Z: Here’s what it means for the rest of us
8 Weird Things I’ve Done With Linux Just Because I Could
Most people use Linux to learn, tinker, or build something useful
SteamOS isn't the only way to game on Linux - here's 3 other distros to check out
While SteamOS is nearly ready for a public beta, so that we can all enjoy Valve's gaming-focused Linux distribution without needing a Steam Deck
A Look at EXE: The Live Retro-Style Devuan Spin
Linux distros can seem boring when you've been using them for a while
Oh No, My PC Monitor Goes Blank When Fullscreen On Endeavor OS Linux KDE Plasma!
When I first ran Endeavor OS on a new PC device. I tried to watch a video, and when in fullscreen mode
Peux OS is an Arch-based Linux distribution
Peux OS is billed as a beautiful, minimal, secure, and highly customized Arch Linux distro
I installed Linux on this 8-inch mini laptop, and it's my new favorite way of computing
The eight-inch Piccolo N150 may be small, but its sharp display and solid build prove it's far from a toy
Expecting Accountability In Open Source
I have long struggled with expecting accountability due to concerns about potential conflicts
FreeBSD 14.3-BETA1 Now Available
4MLinux 48.0 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability of 4MLinux 48.0 as the latest stable version of this mini Linux distribution featuring the lightweight JWM window manager.
We’re Off — Ubuntu 25.10 Opens for Development
Development today opened on Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka”
felix86 is a new open source Linux emulator to run x86-64 Linux programs on RISC-V processors
RISC-V fans will be interested in this one. felix86 has been announced as a new project with a first release available that enables you to run x86-64 Linux programs on RISC-V processors on Linux
Canonical releases Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop image for the Qualcomm DragonWing QCS6490 and QCS5430 processors
Canonical has just released a publicly available Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop beta image for the Qualcomm DragonWing QCS6490 and QCS5430 processors
Jailing "Linux" Inside Microsoft Excel, Inside Windows, and More
openSUSE Leap 16 Enters Public Beta Testing with Agama Installer, Linux 6.12 LTS
The openSUSE project released today the beta version of the upcoming openSUSE Leap 16 operating system series for public testing, giving users a first glimpse of what will be included in the final release later this year.
Redis Goes AGPL
again
Mozilla on Google (Conflict of Interest)
Mozilla’s CEO discusses testimony in U.S. v. Google search case
Android Leftovers
Several phone brands rumored to be planning a major shift away from Android
Proton is so good these days, I wish I could make the switch to Linux
Now, though, things are different, and fantastic devices like the Steam Deck prove that Linux is viable as a gaming platform these days
Paprius Icon Set Update Adds New Icons, Plasma 6 Support
If you use the Papirus icon theme on Ubuntu, you’ll be pleased to hear a new version is available to download
SolydXK Linux is a Debian-based operating system
SolydXK is an open source operating system for small and medium-sized businesses
Plasma Sprint and more
What happens when you put three mobile OS devs into one room for more than a few minutes
This Week in Plasma: move by default when dragging-and-dropping
Welcome to a new issue of “This Week in Plasma”! Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more
Brave browser - A rather interesting Chromium-based option
Until now, for no deliberate reason, I never quite got around to testing Brave
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.5, Linux 6.12.26, Linux 6.6.89, Linux 6.1.136, Linux 5.15.181, Linux 5.10.237, and Linux 5.4.293
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.5 kernel
Tails 6.15 Update Drops Support for Legacy Broadcom Wi-Fi Chips
Tails 6.15 privacy-focused Linux distro updates Tor Browser to 14.5.1 and kernel to v6.1.135
Release of AnduinOS 1.3
AnduinOS 1.3 is out
