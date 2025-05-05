Raspberry Pi, Hackable Hardware, Homelabs, and More

Do you have a homelab and get tired of running to your Docker host to find your services, or using a bunch of unorganized bookmarks? A dashboard looks nice and pretty, while still being easy to navigate all your self-hosted services.

What Is a Homelab Dashboard?

If you've never heard of a homelab dashboard, then it might actually change how you run your homelab.

In many homelabs, there are a lot of services running on various machines. Even if you only have one computer, you might have multiple virtual machines, each with a unique IP address. Memorizing those IPs, as well as the ports for each service, can be tedious. Bookmarks can help solve this, but they're not all that organized.