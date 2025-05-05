news
Raspberry Pi, Hackable Hardware, Homelabs, and More
CNX Software ☛ EDATEC launches 7-inch, 10.1-inch and 15.6-inch Industrial HMI displays powered by Raspberry Pi CM5
EDATEC ED-HMI3120 series is a family of Raspberry Pi CM5-powered industrial Human-Machine Interface (HMI) displays available in 7-inch (ED-HMI3120-070C), 10.1-inch (ED-HMI3120-101C), and 15.6-inch (ED-HMI3120-156C) variants. Like the Chipsee 7-inch/10.1-inch Raspberry Pi CM5 industrial panel PCs, the EDATEC HMI displays are designed for factory automation, process control, and IoT applications.
CubicleNate ☛ Framework 2nd Gen Event | Blathering
Framework Computers' 2nd Gen Event showcased exciting announcements, including the Framework Desktop and Laptop 12, emphasizing modularity and repairability. The Desktop features high-speed performance with a compact design, while Laptop 12 targets students with a convertible format. Concerns about resource strain and parts availability were noted, but overall enthusiasm for Framework's innovation remains high.
Hackaday ☛ PCB Renewal Aims To Make Old Boards Useful Again
We’ve all made a few bad PCBs in our time. Sometimes they’re recoverable, and a few bodge wires will make ’em good. Sometimes they’re too far gone and we have to start again. But what if you could take an existing PCB, make a few mods, and turn it into the one you really want? That’s what “PCB Renewal” aims to do, as per the research paper from [Huaishu Peng] and the research group at the University of Maryland.
Libby Miller ☛ A LoRa LoRa Faff – PlanB
LoRa: proprietary radio communication technique for sending a few bytes[*] of data to other similarly equipped devices
Digital Camera World ☛ I had no idea Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber was made from a vintage camera flash
According to Chiswick Auctions, Luke's hilt was built from a "1940s Graflex camera, with a 3-cell flash gun" by Roger for just $15 (about $83 / £63 / AU$129 adjused for inflation), only for the Seattle Museum of Pop Culture to dish out a whopping $250,000 ($342,000 / £258,000 / AU$531,000 in today's money) on the legendary prop in 2012.
HowTo Geek ☛ Buy a NAS for the Hardware, Not the Operating System
Are you trying to figure out if it's worth it to buy a premium NAS? What if I told you the hardware was mostly the same across most units, and there was only one main difference between most brands? Here's why you shouldn't focus on NAS hardware, and instead should focus on the OS.
HowTo Geek ☛ 10 Docker Containers Every Homelabber Should Run
There are thousands of Docker containers that you could potentially run on your server. While I haven't run anywhere near all of them, here are 10 containers that I simply can't live without in my homelab, and why I think you should run them too.
HowTo Geek ☛ Homelab Dashboard: What It Is and Why You Need One
Do you have a homelab and get tired of running to your Docker host to find your services, or using a bunch of unorganized bookmarks? A dashboard looks nice and pretty, while still being easy to navigate all your self-hosted services.
What Is a Homelab Dashboard?
If you've never heard of a homelab dashboard, then it might actually change how you run your homelab.
In many homelabs, there are a lot of services running on various machines. Even if you only have one computer, you might have multiple virtual machines, each with a unique IP address. Memorizing those IPs, as well as the ports for each service, can be tedious. Bookmarks can help solve this, but they're not all that organized.