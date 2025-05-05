news
Free and Open Source Software
Tockler tracks time by monitoring your active window title - LinuxLinks
Tockler is an application that automatically tracks your computer usage and working time. It provides detailed insights into:
Application usage and window titles. Computer state (idle, offline, online). Interactive timeline visualization. Daily, weekly, and monthly usage statistics. Calendar views and charts.
bmk is a command-line bookmark manager - LinuxLinks
bmk is a command-line bookmark manager, designed to store and retrieve bookmarks without relying on a web-browser.
snapborg synchronizes snapper snapshots to a borg repository - LinuxLinks
snapborg provides automated backups of snapper snapshots to borg repositories. It’s based on sftbackup and inspired by borgmatic.
Snapper operates on one or many configs for filesystems or subvolumes, for each of which automated snapshots are created. Often only a single config called root is used. The snapborg configuration file (/etc/snapborg.yaml) is used to create a mapping (snapper config) <-> (borg repository) and then those snapshots created by snapper are transferred to the remote (or local) borg repository.
