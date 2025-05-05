snapborg provides automated backups of snapper snapshots to borg repositories. It’s based on sftbackup and inspired by borgmatic.

Snapper operates on one or many configs for filesystems or subvolumes, for each of which automated snapshots are created. Often only a single config called root is used. The snapborg configuration file (/etc/snapborg.yaml) is used to create a mapping (snapper config) <-> (borg repository) and then those snapshots created by snapper are transferred to the remote (or local) borg repository.

This is free and open source software.