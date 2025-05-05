Distributions and Operating Systems: BSD, GNU/Linux and More

[...] A few weeks ago we reviewed EndeavourOS, a project with a similar design and approach to CachyOS, and this week we compare how CachyOS performs compared to Endeavour. Then, in our Questions and Answers column, we discuss what it means when an operating system "breaks" and what causes a system to break. Have you recently had a Linux distribution suddenly stop working? Let us know in this week's Opinion Poll. We wrap up this week by sharing recent releases and listing the torrents we are seeding as well as welcoming iDeal OS to our database. We wish you all a fantastic week and happy reading!