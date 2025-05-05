news
Distributions and Operating Systems: BSD, GNU/Linux and More
Distro Watch ☛ DistroWatch's latest
[...] A few weeks ago we reviewed EndeavourOS, a project with a similar design and approach to CachyOS, and this week we compare how CachyOS performs compared to Endeavour. Then, in our Questions and Answers column, we discuss what it means when an operating system "breaks" and what causes a system to break. Have you recently had a Linux distribution suddenly stop working? Let us know in this week's Opinion Poll. We wrap up this week by sharing recent releases and listing the torrents we are seeding as well as welcoming iDeal OS to our database. We wish you all a fantastic week and happy reading!
Wesley Moore ☛ Trying to Get Chimera Linux Running on Pentium Class Hardware
Since declaring in my last post that “it was time to return to slightly less frivolous projects for a bit” I instead spent the last week-and-change attempting to make Chimera Linux run on Pentium class 32-bit x86 hardware.
BSD
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2025/05/04
Some BSD-specific links mixed in. Future of Arts, Culture & Technology Symposium videos. Scroll right. (via) What The Internet Did To Garfield, a video. (via, via) RDAP is replacing WHOIS. (via) The Flywheel Spin Top. Netnews: The Origin Story. USENET, or nntp, if you prefer.
Debian Family