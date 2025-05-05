news

This Week in KDE Apps

Volker Krause automated the generation of static builds of the library powering Itinerary. This allows to simplify the deployement of Itinerary on servers like for Nextcloud Mail integration or the online extractor.

Grzegorz Mu expanded the documentation for writing ticket extractors (link). Writing an extractor is quite easy and only requires some knowledge of JavaScript, so checkout the new documentation and integrate the tickets from your local transport company!